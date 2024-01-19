Highlights The Chicago Bulls should consider trading veteran assets such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso to maximize their returns.

While there were rumors about trading LaVine, injuries diminished interest from other teams, but Caruso has attracted significant trade interest.

The Bulls need to be strategic in their trades and prioritize acquiring a star player and draft picks to maintain their competitiveness while also preparing for the future.

Prior to Zach LaVine sustaining a foot injury, there was a lot of chatter regarding whether the Chicago Bulls should not only trade the 28-year-old, but also blow up the roster entirely after a poor start to the season which left them looking NBA Draft lottery-bound.

In his absence, the Bulls finally got the ball rolling, and clawed their way up the Eastern Conference standings, now firmly in the mix for a Play-In Tournament spot as the ninth seed, casting more doubt over what the organization should do personnel-wise with the trade deadline less than three weeks away.

According to NBA insider Mark Media, though, he argues that there is no greater time than now to flip their veteran assets, suggesting that LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso should all be included in potential deals away from the ball club, in order to maximize their returns.

Bull’s trade rumors

LaVine, DeRozan, Caruso all expected to be on the trade block

There was a plethora of speculation earlier on in the season that the Bulls were willing to move on from the franchise star, LaVine, and that the feeling on the player’s side was mutual, per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry.

Not long after these rumors began to amplify, though, the two-time All-Star suffered a foot injury that would see him miss the next 17 games.

While the 28-year-old was initially thought to generate a ‘robust market’ due to his elite-caliber scoring in isolation situations and from the perimeter, the league’s interest in potentially acquiring him diminished significantly following his injury, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski going on to report that his market was all but ‘barren’.

Chicago Bulls - Contracts Players Years Remaining Average Salary Zach LaVine 3 $43.0 million DeMar DeRozan Expiring $28.6 million Alex Caruso 1 $9.2 million

Where league-wide interest soared, though, was for his teammate, Caruso. According to NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t NBC Sports), the guard who earned an All-Defensive First Team spot last season, would have a “double-digit list of trade suitors” if he were to be made available by Chicago, though, they appear to have remained firm on their stance of wanting to keep him, at least for now.

One other player who has seen his name swirling around in trade rumors is DeRozan. The 34-year-old veteran previously stated at the beginning of his season that he wanted to stay in the Windy City for the remainder of his career, and was open to exploring a possible contract extension with Chicago.

Having reportedly engaged in extension talks, but so far without coming to any agreement, the mid-range prowess who is in the final year of his contract could find himself moved on at the deadline, especially if the Bulls cannot find a suitor for LaVine.

As such, this has led to Medina picking the Bulls to be the most active team leading into the deadline, citing that this may be their best opportunity to maximize their assets’ values.

“The Chicago Bulls should be the most active leading into the trade deadline. Technically, they are still in the Play-In picture. But this looks like their best opportunity to flip their assets with a deal involving Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.”

Chicago need to be ‘smart’ in how they execute potential deals

Medina argues that while the Bulls should look to be very active over the next few weeks, they need to ensure that they are smart in how they go about any potential deals, citing that they need to try and receive a star-caliber player back so that they don’t find themselves at the beginning of a rebuild phase once again.

“The kicker: the Bulls have to be smart about how they execute these deals. They need to prioritize acquiring a star player in return and draft picks so that they are still built to win now. Yet, Chicago also needs to collect assets for its long-term future. The challenge: it seems unclear if the Bulls can attract that kind of market value for those players.”

Still time to blow up the roster?

Team-worst 115.3 defensive rating when LaVine and DeRozan are on the court

Despite LaVine having since returned to the line-up, albeit briefly, after he left the game visibly upset against the Toronto Raptors last night early on in the third quarter after tweaking his ankle when driving to the basket, there is a case to be made that he should still be moved on.

In his absence, the Bulls struck up the fourth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference, going 10-7. In that 17-game stretch, they boasted the fifth-best defense in the Association, as measured by their 113.3 defensive rating.

Chicago Bulls Core - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Aex Caruso Points 19.5 22.0 9.8 Rebounds 5.2 4.0 3.5 Assists 3.9 5.3 2.6 FG% 45.2 46.4 49.4 3PT % 34.9 34.2 41.8 Player Impact Estimate 11.0 12.1 9.4 Stats as of Jan. 19, 2024

Furthermore, his absence allowed the Bulls to find something bright with Coby White, who stepped up tremendously, averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 40.1 percent from three-point range.

But, when delving into the on/off-court statistics, the difference in the Bulls’ overall performance between when LaVine is on and off the court is staggering.

In his 872 minutes on the court this season, he gives the Bulls a 109.9 offensive rating, but when he is sitting on the bench, their team’s offensive rating rises to 112.4, the fifth-highest mark on the team. Similarly, his 115.3 defensive rating is the joint-highest rating on the team, tied with DeRozan and Torrey Craig, and when he is off the court, the team’s defense improves to 112.6.

While there is an argument for Chicago to part ways with LaVine, there is also a strong case that they should do whatever it takes to keep Caruso.

When looking at the 29-year-old’s work on the defensive end of the floor, there is little wonder why the Bulls are reticent to trade him. While his 109.5 defensive rating isn't particularly standout, when he is off the floor, the Bulls have a team-worst defensive rating of 115.8.

He also leads the team, among those to have participated in more than 10 games this season, in percentage points difference, with a score of minus-4.9 percent, effectively meaning he holds his opponents to 4.9 percent less shooting percentage than their season average.

With just under three weeks to go until the trade deadline approaches, the Bulls have a lot of thinking to do about what direction they want to take their roster in. As it stands, though, it is beginning to look more likely that they will decide to trade parts of their core away in favor of bringing in assets that can help mitigate their inevitable rebuilding process.

Whether they possess the ability to be able to generate the market they are looking for remains to be seen, but nonetheless, they are certainly a team to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.