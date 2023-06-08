Chicago Bulls point-guard Lonzo Ball is facing yet another injury blow, and with rumours circulating around the NBA that this may signal the end of his career, journalist Mark Medina is left to question what might have been for the former college star.

The former number 2 overall pick has endured numerous knee and ankle injuries since entering the league in 2017, with his latest knee issues keeping him off of an NBA court since January 14th 2022.

Chicago Bulls injury news – Lonzo Ball

ESPN Senior NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, reported that Ball’s upcoming surgery is likely to require at least another six months of recovery and rehabilitation, and likely to be much longer.

In a subsequent report, Wojnarowski wrote, “Ball has yet to be able to run, cut or jump without experiencing pain”.

Undergoing a cartilage transplant, extremely rare in professional sports, back in March of this year, marked the third surgery on the left knee that the former Laker has undergone in the past 14 months.

Shams Charania of The Athletic, via Bleacher Report, reported that although the former UCLA guard is likely to miss “most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season”, that by undergoing this particular surgery, “the sides are optimistic of the procedure reviving Ball’s career.”

What did Mark Medina say about Lonzo Ball amid his injury concerns?

With the Bulls guard ruled out indefinitely, Mark Medina reflects on the ‘what if’s' surrounding the career of Ball.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the NBA writer said: “It is that ultimate 'what if' because he was the work in progress. He wasn't necessarily at this point in his career a definitive star, but he had a really good innate skill as a passer and a team first guy.”

“Some of his weaknesses as far as his skill in scoring and shooting - he put in the work to address that. There is going to be a ‘what if’ feeling on what he could have accomplished had he stayed healthy.”

“Would he have been a superstar? An all-star? A really dependable role player that has a productive career?"

Chicago Bulls offseason

Ball signed to the Bulls during free-agency in the 2019 offseason, penning a 4-year, $85 million deal guaranteed, but has only played 35 games with the team.

Prior to his injury, in his 35 games for the Windy City, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds, shooting a career-high 42% from three.

With his long-term absence, the Bulls should be looking to explore the options at the point-guard position this offseason and attempt to bring in a piece either via free agency or a trade to fit alongside their stars in Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan.

As per Sports Illustrated, the other point-guards on the Bulls roster in Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are both headed into free-agency as restricted free-agents. Seasoned veteran, Patrick Beverley, who took over the starting PG position when he joined the team back in February, will also enter free-agency.

Affordable free-agents available this offseason include D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and Dennis Schroeder, all of which are capable of starting for an NBA playoff-calibre team.

Therefore, with Ball’s long-term future uncertain, addressing the needs at this position should be a priority for Chicago if they are going to contend for an automatic playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season.