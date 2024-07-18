Highlights Matas Buzelis emulates Andrei Kirilenko's versatility & aims to be a two-way player.

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has been one of the premiere standouts of the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League so far. Buzelis's versatility has stood out everywhere on the floor - as a 6-9, hybrid wing/forward, he can handle the ball in open space, convert at the basket, and is always in the mix for blocks and steals. Buzelis is also very athletic and trends more towards a "positionless" style of basketball.

All the same could be said about former Utah Jazz All-Star, Andrei Kirilenko, who profiles as a similar player to Buzelis. In an interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Buzelis referenced Kirilenko's "defensive and shot-blocking" abilities when discussing his own aspirations to become more of a two-way player.

Kirilenko's On-Court Impact

2004 All-Star, Avg. 11.8 ppg and 5.5 rpg for his career

Over the course of his 10-year career with the Jazz, Kirilenko was one of the NBA's most interchangeable, two-way threats. Always known for his activity as a defender, Kirilenko gradually added a better scoring attack as a finisher and shooter off the dribble, and came into his own as a secondary playmaker.

During that era, there weren't too many controlled, 6-9 forwards who could both take you off the dribble and find a teammate if the defense cut off an avenue to the rim. However, even with the recent boon of multi-faceted, tall wings and forwards, not many have the skill set and tenacity to match Kirilenko's rare 5x5 games (achieved it 3 of the 22 times it has ever happened).

Andrei Kirilenko Statistics • 1st 5 Seasons in Utah Season PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 3 PT% BPG SPG 2001-02 10.7 4.9 1.1 .450 .250 1.9 1.4 2002-03 12.0 5.3 1.7 .491 .325 2.2 1.5 2003-04 16.5 8.1 3.1 .443 .338 2.8 1.9 2004-05 15.6 6.2 3.2 .493 .299 3.3 1.6 2005-06 15.3 8.0 4.3 .460 .308 3.2 1.5

Though finishing with a 5x5 is more symbolic than anything else, it directly indicates Kirilenko's impact - he made an honest contribution in every statistical category. For Buzelis, he needs to continue to work on his weakness as a shooter, but also further develop his promising game as a shot creator and defender. Kirilenko followed a similar path, before breaking through as an All-Star in his third year in the league.

Matas Buzelis Has Two-Way Upside

Avg. 2.1 blocks per game for G League Ignite in 2023-24

Buzelis has garnered a lot of attention for huge slams, midrange scoring, and creating off the dribble during Las Vegas Summer League. To take his game to a level like Kirilenko's, though, he must continue adding to his strong foundation as a defender - Kirilenko made three All-Defensive teams in his career and consistently finished among the league leaders in blocks and steals.

Buzelis alluded to being an "energy guy" and watching film to improve upon his natural instincts on defense. Honing in on both could earn him a place in Coach Billy Donovan's starting five in 2024-25. Buzelis does well as a rim protector despite primarily playing small forward - he can cover ground out to the perimeter and might even defend guards down the line as well. At this stage, Buzelis's slight build makes him more suitable as a help side threat, whereas Kirilenko came into the NBA ready to hold his own 1-on-1.

Matas Buzelis G League Ignite Statistics Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 FG% 44.5% 3PT% 27.3% BPG 2.1 SPG 0.9

The offensive end is where Kirilenko and Buzelis differ a bit, however. Buzelis is pretty comfortable breaking down his man and finding a shot (or drive) early on in his career. Kirilenko, on the other hand, showed more of a propensity to score in transition, slash to the rim, and look for teammates. Both of them profile as below-average shooters (at his peak, Kirilenko shot 38 percent from downtown on less than two attempts/game), but Buzelis's play style (and era) suggests that his shooting will eventually become an asset.

At the end of the day, the fact that Buzelis is drawing comparisons to such a talented player means Chicago might have nailed its pick at no.11. Chicago's rookie has a long way to go to match the success of Kirilenko in the league, but he's a perfect player to usher in a new era of Bulls basketball.