Highlights Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis is ready to excel in the NBA by playing defense and impacting the game without the ball.

Developing into a solid defender will aid Buzelis' rookie season success.

Initially embracing a role-player mindset can lead to long-term success, as shown by NBA stars who have traveled a similar path.

The Chicago Bulls got a home run draft pick with the selection of Matas Buzelis as the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft .

At one point, Buzelis was considered the favorite for the top overall pick, but he will instead be able to represent the city where he is from to start his NBA career.

Although he is a highly sought-after prospect joining a rebuilding team, he's aware of what he needs to do to have a successful season.

Buzelis spoke with Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago and displayed a high level of maturity in his understanding of what is required of him to be successful in his rookie season.

“My rookie year, I’m not going to have any plays ran for me. So I have to go play defense and be an energy guy and make open shots.”

The 19-year-old hybrid forward was one of the main options on the G League Ignite last season.

There has been a long list of players who allowed their egos to dictate how successful they were in the early years of their NBA careers. However, Buzelis shows extreme humility and eagerness to be coached, which is partly why the Bulls felt compelled to select him.

Buzelis will get touches, but he is correct in his assessment of his name being called for plays each trip down. Coby White and Nikola Vucevic have built a reputation as the best players on the team, which means plays will be run for them.

Patrick Williams , the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will be a key point of emphasis for head coach Billy Donovan and his coaching staff following DeMar DeRozan's departure to the Sacramento Kings .

Although Buzelis has been a focal point of an offense wherever he has played, he has shown that he can impact the game in many different ways without the ball in his hands.

Buzelis Has Role-Player Traits

The rookie doesn't need the ball in his hands to be impactful

Buzelis was one of the main sources of offense for the Ignite alongside Detroit Pistons rookie Ron Holland II .

In his first season playing at the professional level, Buzelis solidified himself as a player whose mindset matches his talent.

Matas Buzelis 2023-24 G-League Stats Category Stats PTS 11.8 REB 5.0 BLK 1.3 STL 1.1 FG% 48.2

Although Buzelis knows he won't be given many opportunities to create offense for himself, he has displayed great progression in his ability to read a defense's positioning and exploit it.

On this play, Buzelis reads that the defender is closing out, is not in position and is off the ground when he goes for the pump fake. The load defense in the paint hasn't shifted over, creating an open lane, which he takes advantage of.

Once the helper contests his drive, he doesn't shy away from the contact but absorbs it and finishes strongly while drawing a foul.

This is an example of how Buzelis can impact the game simply by taking what the defense gives him rather than having a play drawn for him.

Buzelis wasn't a point-of-attack defender during his sole season in the G League, but on multiple occasions, he proved he was more than capable of holding his own on that end of the court.

Here, Buzelis was given the assignment of guarding Oklahoma City Thunder two-way guard Adam Flagler .

At 6-foot-3, Flagler is one of the quicker guards in the league, something he used to his advantage en route to averaging 14.1 points per game in the G League.

However, Buzelis prevents Flager from scoring in three separate instances.

Buzelis stays composed on the closeout and maintains great lateral movement, using his length to compensate for the disadvantage of speed and acceleration in the first two possessions, forcing Flagler into a kickout followed by a tough contested jump shot.

On the final possession, Buzelis slows down Flagler enough on his drive to allow the help defense to recover and force the guard into a difficult reverse layup.

A large portion of great defense relies on effort, but instincts are a key component that distinguishes the good from the great defenders. Along with what is needed for him to succeed as a rookie, Buzelis is aware that he has all the tools to be a great defender in the league, per Johnson.

"I already had instincts on defense. It was mainly watching film for me and seeing what position I have to be in and how far I have to be from the paint to go block a shot and how different guys finish in the paint. I already had the instincts, length and athleticism."

Without having the offensive responsibilities that Buzelis carried with the Ignite, he can assert more energy on defense, allowing him to thrive much more as a defender than he has in his career thus far.

Developing as a Defender Has Benefited Multiple Stars

Playing in a role eliminates early expectations and allows a player to gain confidence in the NBA

Coming into the NBA and fulfilling a role before being handed the keys as a star has helped many players throughout their careers.

It strips away expectations and pressure, allowing them to play the game freely and learn from mistakes until they grow into the player they're primed to be.

Some excellent examples of players who have thrived in this way are Paul George , Kawhi Leonard , Dejounte Murray , Jaylen Brown and Jimmy Butler . All these players have something in common: They weren't given the keys to being stars from their first game, regardless of where they were selected in the draft.

They had to play a role and earn their minutes until they proved that they were better than those around them.

Each of those players started their career as a defense-first player who was given the task of bringing energy to the court and making open shots—all things Buzelis has shared that he's aware he needs to do as a rookie in the NBA.

The Bulls haven't had the success they envisioned with the core they brought in during the 2021 offseason. However, they look like they are heading in a better direction as they undergo this rebuilding stage, with the likes of players such as Buzelis so eagerly approaching the game the right way and doing whatever is needed for the betterment of the team.