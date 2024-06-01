Highlights The Chicago Bulls face a pivotal moment in deciding if they will rebuild or re-tool their roster.

The team's draft pick could give insight into their strategy for the upcoming season.

The Bulls have various options to consider, whether focusing on adding bigs, wings, or pursuing the best available player.

The 2024 NBA Draft could be at its peak in terms of excitement when the Chicago Bulls are on the clock. At #11, the Bulls will have plenty of prospects to choose between - without any consensus, it's hard to predict where certain players will land. Chicago's first priority, though, is to pick an organizational strategy for the offseason. After missing the postseason for another year, the Bulls are at a crossroads: they must decide whether to rebuild or re-tool the roster.

There is a broad belief that Chicago will finally shake up the team's current core. Their first-round selection should give a nice indicator as to which direction they prefer for the rest of the summer. All-star Zach LaVine could also be in play as part of a larger deal. With more than a few players to consider, the Bulls could go in a number of directions with the 11th pick.

The Case For a Big

Tyler Smith, Kel'el Ware, and Kyle Filipowski are all options

No matter which direction Chicago goes in, there are a few areas of concern the team must address. For years, the Bulls have historically been a top rebounding squad. However, the Bulls have lacked positional size at power forward recently and don’t have many modern bigs with a versatile attack offensively. Since they already feature strong rebounders on the roster, it’s key to add players who can contribute in other spots, namely shot-blocking and outside shooting.

Three prospects to keep an eye out for are G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith, Indiana’s Kel’el Ware, and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski. Smith is an athletic, left-handed finisher with a nice stroke from downtown. His game might be a little raw, but it’s not unfathomable to see him make an instant impact in the NBA.

2023-24 Prospect Statistics (Bigs) Player PPG RPG APG BPG Field Goal% 3 PT% Tyler Smith (G League Ignite) 13.7 5.1 1.3 0.9 .480 .360 Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 15.9 9.9 1.5 1.9 .586 .42 Kyle Filipowski (Duke) 16.4 8.3 2.8 1.5 .505 .348

Ware, who transferred to Indiana after a season at Oregon, had a dominant sophomore season in the Big Ten: he was active on the glass, showcased some outside shooting touch, and excelled as a finisher and shot-blocker. Filipowski is another multi-faceted big who can make plays, space the floor, and block shots. Either one would push Chicago’s incumbent frontcourt players for real minutes next season.

The Case For a Wing

Dalton Knecht, Cody Williams, and Tristan da Silva could be in play

In addition to more size, the Bulls need a lot more help on the wing. With the statuses of LaVine and impending free agent DeMar DeRozan unclear, it’s essential for Chicago to target help at both shooting guard and small forward in the offseason.

In last year’s draft, the Bulls selected former Tennessee small forward Julian Phillips. Phillips carved out minutes as the year rolled along, flashing potential as a strong defender and capable outside shooter. Look for Chicago to prioritize scoring and athleticism. A few names to consider are Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Colorado wings Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva.

2023-24 Prospect Statistics (Wings) Player PPG RPG APG Field Goal% 3 PT% Dalton Knecht (Tennessee) 21.7 4.9 1.8 .458 .397 Cody Williams (Colorado) 11.9 3.0 1.6 .552 .415 Tristan da Silva (Colorado) 16.0 5.1 2.4 .492 .395

Knecht is a multiple-level scorer who can step in right away and make a difference offensively. He’s one of the more NBA-ready players in the entire draft - his range is right around where Chicago is selecting. Tristan da Silva’s stock has risen over the past few weeks after a strong showing at the draft combine. He’s an energetic floor spacer who presents a true need for the Bulls. Outside Knecht, da Silva has the most translatable, three-point volume from day 1.

The biggest wild card of the group is Williams, though. The younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams, Cody is more of a “swing for the future,” rather than someone who might be able to step in and play a huge role immediately. That said, the Bulls would have the luxury of developing him if they embraced a rebuild.

The Case For Best Available

Isaiah Collier and Jared McCain are names to watch

After the emergence of players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, as well as the impending return of Lonzo Ball, it’s unlikely the Bulls will covet another point guard with the 11th pick. However, if Chicago truly targets the best player available when faced with a decision, they are wise to consider both USC’s Isaiah Collier and Duke’s Jared McCain.

Collier and McCain have lottery-level talent, but questions surrounding which team will eventually select them have created a polarizing draft range for both. Collier’s a strong, downhill playmaker whose game should translate better to a more uptempo style played in the NBA. McCain is a fit for almost anyone due to his ability to play off the ball and hit triples at a high rate.

The Bulls really struggle from the perimeter, so he’s a dark horse option even though there are other talented guards on the roster. All in all, the Bulls need to take a chance on someone who will thrive down the line.

Isaiah Collier and Jared McCain Freshman Statistics • 2023-24 Player PPG APG RPG Field Goal% 3 PT% Isaiah Collier (USC) 16.3 4.3 2.9 .490 .338 Jared McCain (Duke) 14.3 1.9 5.0 .462 .414

Indiana’s Kel’el Ware seems like an excellent choice because his skill set (rim protection, shooting) could help Chicago both immediately and in the future. With teams constantly jockeying to get better, Chicago can’t afford to play it safe any longer - drafting a player like Ware signals the team is ready to change and embrace more of a modern style.

In a couple of months, the Bulls could significantly alter the makeup of the team. Whoever is selected with the 11th pick will be a key indicator of how the rest of Chicago’s summer might play out.