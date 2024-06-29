Highlights Matas Buzelis was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft despite initial expectations of being a top-five pick.

Buzelis must work on his jump shot and overall strength, but has potential as a playmaker and secondary scorer.

Buzelis' development will be influenced by the Bulls' roster changes, including potential trades and the return of Lonzo Ball.

Matas Buzelis could begin his career with a chip on his shoulder. He entered the 2024 NBA Draft expecting to be selected as a top-five pick. Sometimes, things don't always go as planned, as Buzelis unexpectedly fell out of the top 10, although things still worked out in his favor as his hometown Chicago Bulls selected him with the 11th overall pick.

Buzelis, while getting the opportunity to play at home, will be motivated even more to prove that all the teams who passed on him will regret their decision.

Buzelis had a lot of hype surrounding him entering the draft, which was warranted and deserved. The Bulls must exercise patience because Buzelis has to work on several things, particularly his jump shot. This could be used as motivation towards coming in, working hard, and being dedicated to forming a solid work ethic.

He cried tears of joy and relief on draft night, which displayed the love and passion he has for the game of basketball as he described what it means to be playing in his hometown.

" It means the world to me. I was born and raised there. It just makes this situation so much better. I can't even explain it. Now that I'm here, I'm very excited." - Matas Buzelis

What Can Buzelis Bring in Terms of Production?

Will his skills easily translate to the NBA level?

There is plenty to like about Buzelis's offensive game, but there are also a few flaws he will have to improve. He has good handles and shiftiness for his size. He will need to get in the weight room and get stronger, as he often struggles to score against defenders who play physically.

He hasn't shown to be a playmaker or the 6'10 point guard he was projected to become during his tenure with the G League Ignite, but has shown flashes when playing on the ball.

When G League Ignite and fellow NBA prospect Ron Holland went down with an injury, Buzelis got more reps as the main ball handler. He also isn't afraid of contact on drives as he likes to initiate contact with defenders, and should become a better finisher as he gets stronger.

Even when Johnathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson were playing for G League Ignite, they never came into the league regarded as great shooters, but both were still able to adapt as they figured out how to get to their spots.

Buzelis came in with a reputation for being a good shooter before joining G League Ignite, so it could just be a mechanical flaw as to why he wasn't as efficient. He also uses his athleticism well, although it's not elite.

Buzelis has sound footwork and a feel for getting different midrange shots, but he must learn how to get to his spots. The Bulls may try to bring Buzelis along slowly at first, allowing him to play with the second unit. They could ease him into his role, and he could earn more minutes if the Bulls trade one of their starters.

Matas Buzelis Stats with G League Ignite PPG RPG BPG 3PT% FG% 11.8 5.0 1.3 22% 48%

How Will Buzelis Fit In With the Bulls?

Will he be able to develop chemistry with his teammates?

There are a lot of questions to be answered this offseason for the Bulls. Now that they have drafted Buzelis, the coaching staff must figure out a role that best suits him as a rookie. The roster could also have a different look entering the season as they ultimately have to decide which direction to go.

The Bulls don't appear to be heading towards a rebuild, but there are players who they are trying to move. Zach Lavine's name has come up in trade talks dating back to last season, but no team has made an offer the Bulls deemed good enough to acquire the two-time All-Star, and it will be difficult for any team to take on his massive contract.

DeMar DeRozan is set to become a free agent this summer. The Bulls are likely to let him sign elsewhere due to the fact he's in the twilight of his career and also because the Bulls are at least a year or two away from truly contending. At this point in his career, it makes sense for DeRozan to sign with a contender, and the spot vacated by him could be occupied by Buzelis.

Nikola Vucevic is still a very good player, and his name has also been circulating in trade talks. He is still under contract for two more seasons, and if a team offers the Bulls an attractive package, then Vucevic could be on the move. Coby White appears to be a big part of the Bulls' future, as he is expected to take on a bigger role next season.

White and Buzelis could possibly become a dynamic duo as they build chemistry and learn how to play off one another. Buzelis's development could also benefit from the return of Lonzo Ball, who will quickly improve the flow of the Bulls' offense. Ball is a pass-first guard who excels at finding teammates and putting them in positions to score.

Hopefully, Buzelis can bring some playmaking flair of his own, as the Bulls desperately needed it, especially because Ball was injured. The Bulls were at the bottom half of the NBA in assists, and Buzelis is capable of developing into that secondary playmaker the Bulls need.

One of his best attributes is processing and making decisions. His assist numbers may be a bit lower because he lacked teammates who could consistently finish plays. In the NBA, he will have teammates who will be able to finish, allowing him to facilitate as a stretch four.

2023-24 NBA Assists Rankings by Team 30th POR 23.1 29th NYK 24.1 28th ORL 24.7 27th MEM 24.7 26th CHA 24.8 25th HOU 24.8 24th PHI 24.9 23rd CHI 25.0 22nd DET 25.5 21st LAC 25.6

Buzelis should be able to come right in and contribute, but the question is just how much? The Bulls have to determine whether they throw him into the fire and allow him to cook, or do they take a more careful approach and limit his minutes?

They shouldn't want him watching from the sideline while he could acclimate to Billy Donovan's system. The Bulls truly have a gem in Buzelis, and it will be intriguing to see how the 19-year-old's career takes off.