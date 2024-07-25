Highlights The Chicago Bulls started the rebuilding process by trading for Josh Giddey, hinting at a long-awaited tank.

Jalen Smith may have a breakout season for Chicago, adding value to the team's core.

The Bulls extended Patrick Williams with an expensive contract, counting on a potential breakout season.

The Chicago Bulls had a disappointing end to their season in which they lost to the Miami Heat in their final NBA Play-In Tournament game. The Bulls missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row, having lost in the Play-In tournament for the last two seasons. The Bulls also had a drought when making the second round, as they have not won a playoff series since 2015.

It has become increasingly clear through the last few seasons that this Chicago Bulls roster has not been good enough to contend, yet not bad enough to tank either. Going into the offseason, it felt inevitable that the Bulls would do all that they could to retool their roster and finally start their long-awaited tank. The Bulls did so sooner than expected, when days after the NBA Finals ended they already made a trade to start the rebuilding process.

Bulls trade for Josh Giddey - C+

Giddey will be solid for Chicago, but they easily could have gotten more assets

Josh Giddey had an underwhelming season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in which he regressed in almost every stat category, and became virtually unplayable during the playoffs. Prior to his regression last year, Giddey was looking like one of the better young players in the league. Chicago decided to take a chance, hoping to get the Giddey that we have seen in years past.

Josh Giddey Stats Category 23–24 Stats 22–23 Stats PPG 12.3 16.6 RPG 6.4 7.9 APG 4.8 6.2 FG% .475 .482 3PT% .337 .325

In order to get Giddey, the Bulls traded away Alex Caruso . Caruso was one of the best players on the trade market, and getting Giddey in return, with no additional draft capital, was pretty underwhelming. Caruso is one of the best 3-and-D players in the league, as he shot over 40 percent from three last season and made it to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Caruso's value was a lot higher than Giddey's going into the trade, and it feels like the Bulls had a missed opportunity to get more draft capital from either the Thunder or from a different team in another trade.

With that being said, Giddey could still have a bounce-back season, especially now that he'll have more ball-handling responsibilities. It is a risky move, but it's clear that Chicago's front office has confidence in the 21-year-old.

While the Bulls could have gotten more value for Caruso, it seems clear that this move was made to start a new rebuild in Chicago, something many fans should be happy to see.

Bulls Sign Jalen Smith to Three-Year Deal - B+

Why Smith could have a breakout season for Chicago

Jalen Smith had a productive season last year for the Indiana Pacers , where he was a solid spark plug off the bench. Smith would constantly be fighting for backup center minutes alongside Isaiah Jackson , which is partly why he decided to leave in free agency. Smith now joins the Bulls firmly alone as the backup center, and may even be the starting center down the line depending on what Chicago decides to do with Nikola Vucevic .

Jalen Smith 23–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 9.9 RPG 5.5 APG 1.0 FG% .592 3PT% .424

Smith is one of the best three-point shooting centers in the league, which will be important for a team that was 22nd in the league last season in total three-pointers made. Smith, who is only 24 years old, is a nice young piece to add to this core, further signifying Chicago's efforts at a rebuild.

Smith only averaged 17 minutes a game last season, but with more opportunity with Chicago, Smith should be seeing a lot more time on the court, which could lead to a breakout season for the young center. Smith ended up signing a three-year, $27 million deal, which is great value for Chicago. If Smith continues to improve, this deal will be an absolute steal for Chicago as they got one of the few good centers on the free agent market.

Bulls Extend Patrick Williams - B-

Why Williams' contract may be a little too pricey

After the Jalen Smith signing, the Bulls pivoted to extending the former top-five pick Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90 million deal. So far in his career, Williams has proven to be everything people expected him to be out of college; a great defender and three-point shooter. Williams has shown small signs of improvement each season, but he hasn't quite had that breakout year yet.

Patrick Williams 23-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 10.0 RPG 3.9 APG 1.5 FG% .443 3PT% .399

Even though $18 million a season is a lot for a player like Williams, the Bulls are confident that he will have a breakout season soon, and that by the end of his contract, it will look like an underpay. Williams has the potential to be an impact player like OG Anunoby has been for the New York Knicks . Anunoby doesn't have any statistics that jump out at you, yet the Knicks were 20-3 when he played, and 30-29 when he didn't play. This simply comes down to elite defense and three-point shooting. Williams has shown he is capable of this at certain moments, but has not proven himself consistently yet.

If Williams can live up to his potential, this contract will certainly look good in a few years, however, there is also a chance that Williams' progression will come to a halt, and this contract becomes a massive overpay; one that the Bulls will be stuck with for the next five seasons.

Bulls Move On From DeMar DeRozan With a Sign and Trade - A

Why moving on from DeRozan was for the best

After three seasons with Chicago, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls have mutually agreed to part ways, with DeRozan heading to the Sacramento Kings via sign and trade.

With the Bulls headed in a different direction, re-signing DeRozan didn't quite make sense for either side. DeRozan is still looking to win his first-ever NBA Championship, and re-signing with the Bulls would go against that very goal. As for the Bulls, Chicago is entering a new rebuild phase, and DeRozan will help this team win more games, that they, frankly, shouldn't want to win.

The Bulls instead chose to make a sign and trade work and decided to send DeRozan to his preferred destination of the Sacramento Kings. In the process of sending DeRozan to the Kings, the Bulls got multiple second-round picks, as well as Chris Duarte , a young player to add to their new core.

Moving on from DeRozan was the right decision for Chicago, who can now focus on a young new roster and can begin a new phase of their franchise, one in which they could potentially draft Cooper Flagg one year from now.