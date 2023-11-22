Highlights The experiment with LaVine and DeRozan leading the Bulls has been a disappointment, with only one playoff series in three seasons together.

The experiment with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan leading the line for the Chicago Bulls looks set to be coming to an end after a tenure of mediocrity and only one playoff series in the three seasons in which the duo have played together. After only the first game of this 2023-24 campaign, the Bulls held a players-only meeting, which NBA insider Mark Medina sees as a ‘huge red flag’ and things have only continued to trend downwards since.

Inevitable combustion of the roster

Changes are imminent, it is inevitable. Since the very beginning of this regular season, the Bulls have only been ‘seeing red’. After an ugly 20-point deficit opening night defeat to the young and up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder, it was reported that the team held a players-only meeting, sparking concerns so early on in the season that something was seriously wrong.It has now been 15 games since this somewhat bizarre incident ensued, and to be honest, it has been nothing short of a disaster for head coach Billy Donovan’s group that boasts three NBA All-Stars in its starting five with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. Chicago currently sits at 5-10 on the season, with the fourth-worst offensive rating in the league, 108.5, and a mediocre 16th place ranking in defensive rating, 113.0. Overall, their net rating is minus-4.5, sees them rank 23rd overall in the league.

With things not looking great, this has prompted reports to surface which appear to indicate that the Bulls’ front-office are looking to completely blow up this roster that has fallen short of expectations since its inception, starting with their franchise cornerstone, Zach LaVine. According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 28-year-old is keen on departing from the team via trade, with multiple contending teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers among those thought to be interested in pursuing the two-time All-Star.

Medina – Bulls’ roster is just ‘not sustainable’

Medina recalls that prior to the start of the season, one of the stars linked with a potential move away from the United Center, DeMar DeRozan, ‘pushed back’ on the idea that the current roster set-up should go their separate ways, arguing that they almost made the playoffs via an automatic spot had they only marginally done things differently. However, this season so far hasn’t gone as they had even expected, and now the journalist believes that someone will all but certainly be on their way out, and it is likely to be LaVine.

“I know talking to DeMar DeRozan over the summer, he pushed back against the idea that the Bulls are going to blow this [roster] up. He was arguing that when you look at last season, they had injuries and a few games here or there, that if they had executed better, than they could have been an actual playoff team and not lost in the play-in tournament. But I think as we've clearly seen at the beginning of the season, it's just not sustainable. To have a players-only meeting after only the first game of the season shows a huge red flag, and I think in today's NBA, the worst you can be is average. They have a lot of talent, but if you're going to be below .500, or barely above it, at some point you're just spinning your wheels here. So it seems like it's inevitable that Zach LaVine will be on his way out.”

Splitting up the stars

On paper, the combination of the explosive LaVine with all of his athleticism, and the mid-range prowess of DeRozan had the potential to be one of the best partnerships in the league. However, this has to be judged based on how they execute together on the court, but unfortunately, their lack of chemistry has been one of their key pitfalls which has seen them put in this dire situation where they are below the play-in tournament spots in the Eastern Conference, once again.

Chicago Bulls NBA statistics- 2022-23 season DeMar DeRozan Zach LaVine Points 24.5 24.8 Rebounds 4.6 4.5 Assists 5.1 4.2 Field goal% 50.4 48.5 3-point field goal % 32.4 37.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, when sharing the court together, Zach and Deebo had a minus-3.6 net rating, two points per 100 possessions worse than the Bulls’ team average, where individually they put up good numbers, but they just could not play with and off of each other in the same line-up. So far this season, it has been very much a déjà vu scenario, where their stat lines individually align with what you would expect from All-Star caliber players, but they have been unable to put it together and help lead the team to wins more often than not. Through the first 15 games, the two-time Dunk Contest champion is so far averaging 21.3 points, his lowest mark since 2017-18, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and a career-low 33.9 percent from behind the three-point line. Similarly, DeRozan is posting 21.0 points, his lowest in nine seasons, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game, shooting 45.0 percent from field goal range and 38.2 percent from the outside.

It is evident that if Chicago are to reclaim any form of dignity after this disastrous start, then it may all come down to blowing up the roster completely and starting afresh from scratch. While they may lose their star players in the process, the reality is those players just cannot work together, and it is proving wholly detrimental to the team. As a result, it may be better to cut their losses sooner rather than later, and look to build up again so that they are perhaps in a better position come next season. The upside, though, is that they can’t get any worse, and the ball now lies firmly in the Bulls’ court on what their plan of action is to overcome their early season shortcomings. Expect imminent changes.

