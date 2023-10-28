Highlights DeMar DeRozan believes that the Bulls could have had 10-15 more wins last season if they had executed better and made fewer mistakes.

Last year, the Chicago Bulls suffered another season in which they fell short of making a playoff run, bowing out in the play-in tournament at the hands of the Miami Heat. In a sit down with NBA writer Mark Medina, though, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan argued that had they executed the ‘controllables’ more last season, then that could have been the difference in them getting 10 more wins, which in-turn likely would have seen them earn an automatic playoff berth.

Continuity is the way forward

After yet another disappointing season for Chicago, who failed to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, they are desperately hoping they can make some noise in the Eastern Conference this year and are looking to rely on their core group to help them do so.

Just last off-season, one of their leading talisman, Zach LaVine, agreed to a five-year, $215 million max extension with the Bulls, tying him down to the franchise through the 2026-27 season. This season, they ensured the long-term commitment of another member of their core in center Nikola Vucevic, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal of which it is fully guaranteed, according to long-term NBA insider, Marc Stein.

There is one remaining member of their core, though, who has not yet agreed to an extension. Six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is set to play this season under the final year of his three-year, $82 million deal, although according to Jamal Collier of ESPN, the organization has engaged in ‘preliminary talks’ with the guard over a long-term extension, with the Bulls seemingly deciding to go down the route of maintaining continuity.

With that in mind, during free-agency, both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu were extended, with White agreeing to a new three-year, $36 million deal and Dosunmu to a three-year, $21 million contract, respectively. They likely have been signed as insurance to battle over the starting point-guard spot vacated by Lonzo Ball, who will sit out the 2023-24 season as a result of a lingering knee injury which has required three complex surgeries. Whether maintaining continuity will see the Bulls’ problems rectified now they have had ample time together to develop their on-court chemistry, though, remains to be seen.

Medina – Bulls could have had '10 more wins’ if they executed the ‘controllables’

Medina recently spoke to DeRozan where the All-Star was very passionate in believing that had his team executed the ball more, or made fewer mistakes, then they could have put as many as 10-15 more wins on the board, which may have even seen them earn an automatic playoff spot.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

“DeMar DeRozan really outlined an interesting point to me where one, he said that fans that say I [DeRozan] don't know basketball don't know what they're talking about. But I think the other thing that he was talking about is that when you tear down to the studs, sometimes it takes a long time to rebuild here, and when he looks at the Bulls season last season, and their shortcomings with not making the playoffs. You can't discount injuries, but he really argued with a lot of passion that there were a lot of controllables that they could have done better as far as execution, and that could have been the difference between getting 10 more wins. And that obviously could have been the difference of them not being a play-in team, them making the playoffs and then them seeing if they can make a run at it.”

Getting back to winning ways

Since Deebo joined the Windy City franchise, their team has yielded mixed results, making only one play-off appearance, in which they won only the single game before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 4-1 series loss.

NBA statistics – Chicago Bulls (since the 2018-19 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .268 104.8 113.2 Did not make playoffs 2019-20 .338 106.7 109.8 Did not make playoffs 2020-21 .431 111.1 112.0 Did not make playoffs 2021-22 .561 113.2 113.6 Lost Eastern Conference first-round 2022-23 .488 113.5 112.2 Did not make playoffs All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, they had a winning record of 40-42, converting only 48.8 percent of their games into wins. While they were a good team defensively, exemplified by their defensive rating of 112.2 which was fifth best in the league, they suffered offensively despite DeRozan and LaVine being healthy for the majority of the season. They finished the 2022-23 season with an offensive rating of 113.5, sixth-worst in the league, and when combined with their defense, gave them a net rating of +1.3, good enough for only 13th overall in the NBA, according to Basketball Reference.

Nevertheless, it is a new season and 34-year-old DeRozan remains optimistic of what the Bulls can achieve in the year ahead. In an interview with Medina for Sportskeeda, he outlined how, as a team, they believe that they can correct last season’s mistakes and inconsistency, which in turn, will hopefully lead to some more wins racked up. This is fueled by their belief that they have assembled a roster that “has what it takes” to compete, noting that once they understand and implement the ‘sustainability’ of what it takes to win, then they will be much more competitive in a loaded Eastern Conference.

With the Bulls choosing to roll the dice on continuity, it is yet to be seen whether their patience will pay off, but with NBA action only just getting underway, there is a long season to determine just how much they have improved, and how far they can go up the Eastern Conference standings.