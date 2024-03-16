Highlights Chicago Bulls have quietly been excelling since December, highlighting a strong young core.

The team should consider trading veterans like LaVine to build their future through draft picks.

The future roster could include core young players, a potential DeRozan return, and assets from a LaVine trade.

The DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine era in Chicago has been mostly a disappointment for Chicago Bulls fans over the past three years, as they've failed to win a playoff series with the duo. In 2021-22, DeRozan's first year in Chicago, the Bulls sat atop the Eastern Conference through mid-January with a record of 27-11 before Lonzo Ball's injury derailed their season.

Ball has not returned since that moment, and the team has gone through a free fall, missing the playoffs in 2023 and heading straight towards the Play-In in 2024.

Combine this mediocre stretch with all the drama surrounding LaVine and DeRozan, from trade rumors to injuries to bitter relationships in the organization, and Bulls fans haven't had much to get excited about.

Chicago Has Played Much Better Than it Appears

Bulls have sneakily been one of the NBA's top teams

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's closer than most NBA fans might realize. Chicago has quietly been one of the league's best teams since December began, boasting a record of 27-21. Only 9 teams have played to a better record than the Bulls over this extended stretch, and all would be considered some of the league's best squads.

This streak has been spearheaded by some lesser-known names outside of DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic's continued excellent play. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso have all played phenomenal basketball since December began, laying the blueprint for the future of the franchise. Chicago has quietly built one of the better young cores in the league, and has been a legitimately good team behind their stellar play.

Chicago's Young Core (Since Nov. 30) Player PPG Team Rank Coby White 21.8 2nd Ayo Dosunmu 12.8 4th Patrick Williams 11.9 5th Alex Caruso 9.9 6th

As shown above, four of the top six scorers on this team during their success are part of a core that should be leading the franchise into its next era of basketball (Alex Caruso is 30, but is firmly in his prime).

Furthermore, scoring is far from the only skill these players bring to the table, as all four are plus defenders who bring a versatile defensive skillset to the table. Coby White has also grown to be a terrific passer (5.7 APG) who is capable of running the show in Chicago for years to come.

Where Do the Bulls Go From Here?

Their future outlook isn't nearly as gloomy as it seems

The Bulls have clearly found a group of players to build around for the future, and now the question is how to surround them with more young talent. As has been discussed constantly for the past two seasons, Chicago has three veteran players on large contracts who most likely don't fit into their future plans: LaVine, DeRozan, and Vucevic.

DeRozan is playing on an expiring contract this season, meaning he has little value as an asset outside of a sign-and-trade possibility. However, he has played well enough this season that a new short-term contract is possible if Chicago wants him back as one of the leaders of the team.

Vucevic has two more years left on his deal at a relatively affordable $20M per season, making him a trade asset to at least recoup some picks or role players to supplement the core.

The prized asset Chicago possesses is obviously LaVine, despite his rather lucrative long-term contract. He is a 29-year-old star player with a special combination of tools: athleticism, smooth handles, and a pure shooting stroke. With the team playing better without him this year and often throughout his Bulls tenure, Chicago should look to trade him to a team that needs scoring for a monster package of first-round picks and/or quality players.

Bulls With/Without LaVine Year(s) With Without 2023-24 10-15 22-20 2017-2024 156-218 64-94

If the Bulls play their cards right this off-season, they could have a top 8 group of players primed to compete in the playoffs for years to come.

What Should the 2024-25 Bulls' Roster Look Like?

Chicago has an opportunity to be firmly within the playoff picture

If White, Dosunmu, and Williams are considered locks for the roster next year, with Caruso likely returning, the Bulls have questions to ask themselves about the other four or five rotation spots. Jevon Carter is a proven NBA-quality player who brings tenacious defense off the bench, so the Bulls should resign him.

After these 5 players, Chicago can fill out the rotation with draft picks gained in a LaVine deal, players acquired for LaVine or Vucevic, and lower-level free agents.

Additionally, DeRozan could return to the team for a couple more seasons, if the team chooses. The last wrinkle in the future of this roster is the possible return of Point Guard Lonzo Ball, who was one of the best PGs in the league before he was injured and is still just 26 years old.

Bulls fans should be very excited about the future of this team, as they already have a young core in place that is thriving right now, and plentiful assets to keep building around these excellent young players.