Highlights The Chicago Bulls are struggling to move Zach LaVine due to his plateaued performance and large contract.

The team's assets aren't seen as valuable trade chips, making it difficult to find a suitable deal.

The Bulls must decide whether to prioritize moving LaVine or focus on a significant return for their previous trade of Jimmy Butler.

As the Eastern Conference of the NBA is getting more and more talented, there’s been one constant over the past handful of seasons: the Chicago Bulls have underperformed. Now, with the breakthrough of Coby White, they have a chance to unload their assets and rebuild their team around an emerging young player.

The problem for Chicago, though, is that their assets aren’t exactly prime chips. Zach LaVine, for instance, has been involved in numerous trade talks, as reported by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

“The Bulls are trying to move [LaVine]. They’re trying to find a suitor, trying to find a return package that’s going to actually make them look like this deal wasn’t just to unload Zach. They want something of value in return. That’s gonna be the hard part.”

Here’s a look at LaVine’s time in Chicago, and why the Bulls are having trouble moving the young forward.

LaVine’s Time in Chicago

Despite some quality seasons, LaVine’s play has seemed to plateau

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Joining the Bulls for the 2017-2018 season as a part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine quickly established himself with the team and would eventually ink a five-year extension. At the time, this seemed like a fairly plausible move, given LaVine was in the midst of his back-to-back all-star seasons.

Since then, however, both he and the Bulls have failed to take the steps the franchise foresaw them taking. This season, LaVine is averaging the second-fewest points and assists since his inaugural season with the franchise.

LaVine as a Bull Season PPG REB AST 2017-18 16.7 3.9 3.0 2018-19 23.7 4.7 4.5 2019-20 25.5 4.8 4.2 2020-21 27.4 5.0 4.9 2021-22 24.4 4.6 4.5 2022-23 24.8 4.5 4.2 2023-24 19.5 5.2 3.9

That’s not to say he still isn't a player who has a lot to contribute, as with the Bulls he’s averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He also posted a career-high in rebounds this season, suggesting that he’s still a player privy to growth (even if only marginal).

While he has been one of the Bulls’ primary players in his time with the team, he unfortunately hasn’t been able to translate his growth as a player to overall team success. He’s led the Bulls to the postseason only once (in the 2021-22 season) and earned just as many wins in their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is where it gets tricky for Chicago, as they must decide whether they want to prioritize getting LaVine out or committing to a sizable return for what they gave up. They did, after all, send away a franchise-cornerstone-level player in Butler, after all.

Lavine Trade Bulls Receive Timberwolves Receive LaVine Jimmy Butler Kris Dunn Justin Patton (draft rights) Lauri Markkanen (draft rights)

The problem for Chicago is that not many teams are looking for what they’re offering: a wing with a massive contract, whose primary attribute is his athleticism. While a player like LaVine could certainly benefit a lot of teams around the league, the size of his contract essentially nullifies any benefits due to the financial restrictions he would bring along with him.

With the Bulls also reportedly not in the best position to re-sign their other star wing, DeMar DeRozan, it’s very likely that the team will look very different going forward than they have in years past. The biggest driving factor in how different they’ll be, though, will come down to what kind of return they’re able to conjure for LaVine.