Highlights The Bulls aim to re-sign DeMar DeRozan, who is an upcoming free agent and crucial player for competition.

The Bulls are considering shopping Zach LaVine, who was plagued by injuries this season.

Financial constraints post challenges to how the Bulls will afford re-signing DeRozan and retaining LaVine.

A myriad of questions surround a few NBA teams this offseason, as the front offices of those teams pivot to attempt and make their teams more competitive. One of those teams is the Chicago Bulls, who landed the number 11 spot in the NBA Draft Lottery and seek to retool.

However, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls possess an interest in retaining DeMar DeRozan by re-signing him this offseason. It is known that the Bulls plan to compete, as they came close this year by making the Play-In Tournament, and the organization believes DeRozan is critical to achieving that level of competition.

“The Bulls have several items on their offseason agenda, including re-signing DeMar DeRozan…In general, the belief around the league is DeRozan will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls, given the team’s continued desire to compete, his role, and Chicago’s willingness to pay him.”

DeRozan is an Impending Free Agent

Spent the last three years with the Bulls but is now a free agent

DeRozan is an upcoming free agent after spending the last three seasons in Chicago. In that time, he made two All-Star teams, and this season he appeared in 79 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He shot 48.8 percent from the field in that span.

DeMar DeRozan - Stats with Bulls Category 2023-24 Career with CHI PPG 24.0 25.5 RPG 4.3 4.7 APG 5.3 5.1 FG% 48.8 49.6 3PT% 33.3 33.6

DeRozan finished up a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls. In his final season with them (2023-24), he made a salary of $28.6 million, and his cap hit was $42.9 million.

The Bulls rank 25th in the NBA in cap space, as they are $80 million over the cap, so it’s unknown how they plan to afford to re-sign DeRozan — unless they choose to ship off Zach LaVine.

Bulls Are Shopping LaVine

Chicago is toying with the idea of trading Zach LaVine

Scotto also outlined that the Bulls plan to shop Zach LaVine around this offseason. LaVine only played 25 games this season due to a long-lasting injury. In that span, he averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from the three point range.

Zach LaVine – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 19.5 20.5 RPG 5.2 4.1 APG 3.9 3.9 FG% 45.2 46.4 3PT% 34.9 38.2

LaVine is the highest paid player on the Bulls at the moment, earning $40 million this past season. He is due to earn a hefty raise in pay, as he will make $43 million this upcoming season, $45.9 million the following season, and then $48.9 million in the 2026-27 season before becoming a free agent in 2027.

“As for a potential LaVine trade, it could take a desperate team that underachieved in the playoffs or a team like the Pistons looking to do anything to move the needle in a positive direction with pressure on management for more wins.” —Michael Scotto

Whether the Bulls re-sign DeRozan and trade away or keep LaVine remains to be seen. But with the 11th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, it leaves interesting options on the table as they could choose to ship the pick out with LaVine, making him more desirable, or keep the pick and develop it.