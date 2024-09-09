Key Takeaways LaVine struggled with efficiency and defense, leading to trade rumors due to a bloated contract.

Reports suggest LaVine mended his relationship with coach Donovan but skepticism remains.

Bulls may need to trade unhappy LaVine for a fresh start to rebuild and finally move on.

Since being traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2017, Zach LaVine has blossomed into a solid NBA player. He has two All-Star nods to go alongside his 24.2 points per game scoring average, although his tenure in the Windy City has been less than perfect. The Bulls have only made the postseason once with LaVine on the roster, and have never gotten out of the first round.

LaVine's scoring numbers are solid, but his inefficiency, poor defense, and constant butting heads with teammates and head coach Billy Donovan have prompted him to be included in trade rumors for the last few seasons. However, he only played in 25 games last season and is on a bloated contract for the next two seasons with a player option after that. With a massive financial hit to any would-be suitors, his value has tanked and it looks like he and the Bulls are stuck in an unhappy marriage.

Zach LaVine's Stats With the Chicago Bulls Category Stat PPG 24.2 RPG 4.7 APG 4.7 FG% 47.1% 3PT% 38.3% DPBM -1.1

Staring down the barrel of another losing season with LaVine at the center of it, the Bulls have accepted their reality, although it might be a last-ditch attempt at trickery.

LaVine and the Bulls Have Buried the Hatchet?

The All-Star and his head coach have allegedly put their differences aside

According to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times, LaVine's relationship with the Bulls is on the mend. LaVine spent much of the summer talking over his differences with Billy Donovan, who will be tasked with guiding a roster featuring LaVine, Coby White , and Matas Buzelis this season.

However, there is very real reason to think these reports may have been exaggerated.

According to Cowley in December, the pair was barely on speaking terms.

"The relationship between LaVine and coach Billy Donovan, while still amicable, is broken from a professional standpoint, mostly on LaVine’s end. He would rather make ripples than waves but no longer wants to play for Donovan and really hasn’t wanted to since last season.”

As the Bulls look to rebuild around Buzelis and White, keeping LaVine happy is not, and should not, be Donovan's main priority. The Bulls have not played consistently winning basketball since Derrick Rose ran the show, so trading away LaVine for draft picks or a future asset is the best way to rebuild into a winner.

The only problem is, they aren't getting any buyers.

If Donovan and LaVine can appear happy together and LaVine can have a solid start to the season, Chicago could finally be rid of their headache, flipping him to whichever fool-hardy team thinks this time will be different and LaVine will finally agree to play in a winning system. However, in order for them to pull off that bit of trickery, both parties will need to be on the same page.

Both LaVine and the Bulls have been clear that they are unhappy with one another, so this idea of pretending all is well before going their separate ways would be an agreement worthy of pursuing.

If the Bulls have to suffer through the entirety of LaVine's contract, expect their long-awaited rebuild to be pushed back for three more seasons.