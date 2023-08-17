Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has found himself once again the subject of multiple trade rumours around the league, but NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t see the Bulls trading him away unless a team presents a ‘blockbuster offer’.

Chicago Bulls news – Zach Lavine

It was only last year when guard Zach LaVine agreed to a five-year, $215 million max extension with the Chicago Bulls, as first announced by his agency, Klutch Sports Group.

Fast forward to this offseason, though, and rumours of a potential trade away from the Windy City are rife.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls have been ‘quietly gauging the trade interest’ of LaVine, and are believed to be looking for a return that surpasses what the Washington Wizards received when they traded three-time All-Star, Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

The two-time All-Star has been linked with moves to the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers, among other landing destinations in the NBA that is also said to include the New York Knicks.

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks “made contact” with the Bulls, but their asking price for the 28-year-old was “giant”.

Per Spotrac, LaVine is expected to make in the region of $40 million next season as he enters the second year of his extension, and whether any team is willing to trade for the star and take on such a lengthy contract remains unclear.

Does Mark Medina think the Chicago Bulls will trade Zach LaVine?

Medina believes that the Bulls don’t even have a Zach LaVine trade on their radar, and that it would take a blockbuster trade offer to even consider the option of tearing their core apart in favour of a drastic re-build.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Bulls would be better off as well blowing the roster up and starting over.”

“Historically, Chicago has resisted the teardown approach. Instead, the Bulls have become more comfortable with rosters that only give them a fighting chance to make some playoff noise.”

“Barring a team presenting a block-buster offer, I suspect the Bulls will stick with LaVine.”

How did Zach LaVine perform last season?

It is no surprise why the Bulls haven’t contemplated the idea of trading away Zach LaVine this off-season.

Per ESPN, the shooting guard was the Bulls’ leading scorer in the 2022-23 regular season, averaging 24.8 points per game, good enough to be the 15th highest scorer across the entire NBA. His 4.2 assists per game ranked him second on the Bulls roster, behind only six-time All-Star, DeMar DeRozan, and he also contributed 4.5 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, per Statmuse, the two-time NBA Dunk Contest champion shot 48.5% from the field, the second-best field goal percentage of his nine-year NBA career, and shot 37.5% from downtown.

If the Bulls were to even consider trading arguably their best player in recent seasons away, it would likely take a monumental package offer from another team that would take them from just about being in playoff contention to instantly making them title challengers.

Alas, such offer seems to be unlikely at this time, and for now at least, Zach LaVine can look ahead and prepare for next season knowing that he still remains a Chicago Bull.