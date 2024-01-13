Highlights Darnell Wright had a successful rookie season as the Chicago Bears' starting right tackle, earning a respectable 62.4 PFF grade.

Wright showed mobility, versatility, and the ability to handle both pass protection and run blocking.

He needs to work on discipline, technique, and rely less on physical tools in order to reach his potential as a high-end tackle.

The Chicago Bears traded out of the top spot of last year’s draft. They traded back again a single spot on draft night, where they took offensive tackle Darnell Wright tenth overall. Wright was a late riser in the draft process and was the second offensive tackle off the board.

Upon his arrival in Chicago, Wright was immediately thrust into the starting right tackle slot and logged over 1,000 snaps.

With Wright's rookie season officially in the books, it’s time to assess his first year in the league.

The numbers

Wright put up respectable numbers as a rookie

Unfortunately, offensive line play is challenging to quantify. PFF grades and ESPN Pass block win rates may help paint the picture, but these numbers on their own don’t always tell the entire story.

Wright was mainly selected for his pro readiness, allowing him to move past guys with more physical upside, such as Broderick Jones, on draft night. That was proven correct. Wright was a Day 1 starter for the Bears and one of their best linemen throughout the season.

Wright finished the year with a respectable 62.4 PFF grade, the second highest of any rookie tackle, trailing only Dawand Jones of the Cleveland Browns. Despite being viewed as a pass blocker coming out of Tennessee, Wright performed slightly better as a run blocker with a grade of 66 compared to his 61.3 grade in pass protection.

Highest-graded rookie offensive tackles (via PFF) Player Total grade Run blocking grade Pass blocking grade Dawand Jones 64.7 53.5 73.0 Darnell Wright 62.4 66.0 61.3 Broderick Jones 60.7 62.9 52.1 Paris Johnson Jr. 60.1 55.1 64.2 Wayna Morris 54.6 47.1 61.6

Playing tackle as a rookie is hard enough, as is. Throw in a quarterback who struggles to get rid of the ball quickly, and it only becomes more challenging. Justin Fields did little to make Wright’s life easier. He often failed to step up in the pocket and couldn’t get rid of the ball quickly.

This is why Wright’s seven sacks allowed on the season doesn’t illustrate his performance. Many reps he initially won resulted in pressures and quarterback hits because he had to hold his block for an abnormally long time.

The eye test

Wright looked the part throughout his rookie campaign

For a 6’5 335 pound tackle, Wright has a lot of mobility. This can be seen when he gets outside as a run blocker and more subtlety in his lateral quickness and foot speed on pass reps. Teams are often faced with a choice between an undersized, mobile tackle or a bigger but less athletic one. Wright gives the Bears the best of both worlds. He can get downfield on outside runs and still has the power to manhandle defenders.

Wright was a steady force on an otherwise turbulent Chicago line. He didn’t have many genuinely dominant games, but he, for the most part, managed to avoid disastrous ones. Wright did struggle with discipline, though. He was called for 11 penalties, the sixth most of any tackle. These were primarily holds and false starts.

There were also some instances of sloppy technique. Being a bigger and stronger player allowed him to get away with poor hand placement and footwork in pass protection. This is nothing too concerning for a rookie tackle, but it is worth monitoring going forward.

Areas for improvement

Wright can improve by cleaning a couple of things up

Wright passed the pro readiness check as a rookie, but what his ceiling entails isn’t well known. For starters, he plays right tackle in a league where left tackle is the premier offensive line position. Additionally, Wright has some issues that must be cleaned up in the coming years. The penalties and inconsistent technique may not have stopped him from being a solid performer as a rookie, but they will stop him from being a high-end tackle.

He needs to stop relying on physical tools as much in pass protection. Although Wright is big and robust, that can be said for the defensive linemen he’s facing. There are enough moments of solid technique to think it can improve in the coming years.

The penalties were a product of both technique and inexperience. Cleaner technique and a full year of starting experience under his belt should lead to fewer infractions next season.

The Verdict

Wright looks like a franchise tackle

Overall, there is a lot to like from Wright’s rookie season. He stepped in and was a quality starter from the first week.

One year later, the trade back in last spring’s draft looks like an equivocal success. The Bears got Wright, D.J. Moore, and the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Bears have a lot of important decisions to make going forward. What they do with the top pick, whether or not they resign Jaylon Johnson, and who they hire as offensive coordinator are just a few of the franchise’s most pressing questions.

All of this, however, has little effect on Wright. He is the franchise right tackle for the foreseeable future and is only a few tweaks away from being a perennial Pro Bowler.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.