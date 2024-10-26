The Chicago Fire will name Mikey Stephens as head of recruitment, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Stephens joins from the LA Galaxy, where he was assistant general manager under GM Will Kuntz. Kuntz is regarded among the best GMs in the league. Stephens is the first technical staff hire under director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter, who officially took over this month.

Stephens, who played for both the Fire and Galaxy during his career, got his start in front offices as a scout with the Fire in 2018-19. He then worked for U.S. Soccer before joining the Galaxy, where he was key to the club's rebuild.

Mikey Stephens with the Fire, 2016

The Galaxy finished second in the Western Conference this season. With a technical staff led by Kuntz, the club made several crucial signings this winter to propel the season, including club-record addition Gabriel Pec and fellow DP winger Joseph Paintsil. Japan international right back Miki Yamane, also signed in the winter, has been a constant under Greg Vanney.

The Chicago rebuild isn't dissimilar to where the Galaxy where this winter in terms of flexibility. The Fire can add two DPs and likely a few TAM slots, pending further departures as the new regime looks to overhaul a squad that finished bottom of the Eastern Conference last season.

Related MLS Roster Decisions: Updated News and Analysis for All 29 Teams Tom Bogert breaks down the roster decisions around MLS as they come in this offseason.

Chicago enter the winter looking for upgrades all over the roster to build around club-record signing Hugo Cuypers, rising homegrowns Brian Gutierrez and Chris Brady, as well as key midfielder Kellyn Acosta.