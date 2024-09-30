Another year, another season with no playoffs for the Chicago Fire FC .

Hope is on the horizon with a crucial winter in which the club are aiming for a complete transformation. Could Gregg Berhalter take over as sporting director and head coach?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Frank Klopas

Chief Soccer Officer: N/A (Georg Heitz departing)

The Good

Last winter’s club-record signing Hugo Cuypers is clearly a good player and a good goalscorer. This is the type of plug-and-play finisher who can go from good to great with a better team and chance creation around him.

Cuypers has 10 goals in 2,500 minutes — nothing special — but it’s not as if the group around him is creating a ton of chances. His underlying numbers are middling but I’m putting that more on the circumstance of being on the last-place team in his conference than him being a subpar Designated Player. We’ll see next year.

Allan Arigoni and Kellyn Acosta should be starters moving forward, no matter what direction the sporting director (and maybe head coach) search goes from here. Maren Haile-Selassie, Fabian Herbers, Mauricio Pineda and Andrew Gutman are players who should transition seamlessly in the squad too.

I’m not sure what the future holds for Carlos Teran, who seemed likely to head to Europe this year but a move never happened. If he’s sticking around, he’s another guy who should move forward with Chicago.

Rising attacking midfielder Brian Gutierrez is another bright spot. Combined with starting goalkeeper Chris Brady, the academy as a whole has been vastly improved under the previous regime. That’s two no-doubt-about-it starters.

Getting legitimate first team production from academy graduates is a great way to extend the salary cap. Another way to do that is to have an owner willing to invest in discretionary spend (transfer fee/salary for DPs and U-22 initiative). This club has that, too.

Honestly, the best part about this team is they’re about to have two open DP spots, a ton of money from ownership to spend and a new regime to spend it.

The Bad

Well, a cohesive plan from top down would be nice. The Fire have spent big money in recent years — financial ambition isn’t a problem — but always in a constant state of rebuild. That comes from a lack of direction (and very bad decisions).

For instance, just since 2020, Igancio Aliseda and Robert Beric came as the faces of a rebuild. Both were gone after two seasons. Xherdan Shaqiri and Jairo Torres came next. They’re both gone, too. Along the way Gaston Gimenez got a contract extension and Ousmane Doumbia had a cup of coffee in America. Rapha Wicky was hired and fired, so was Ezra Hendrickson. Klopas is in charge now but could move over for Berhalter.

All that is to say: That’s where this team is now. Another winter, another rebuild. Another handful (or maybe two handfuls) of really bad contracts from a previous plan that they need to get out of. That takes time. There is no shortcut there without mortgaging the future needlessly.

The bad this winter includes: Rafael Czichos ($1.3m), Gaston Gimenez ($1.6m), Chris Mueller ($712k), Arnaud Souquet ($700k), Tobias Salquist ($450k) and more. That is significant salary space that could be freed up.

Flexibility

The good news? Chicago has a ton of flexibility. Two DP spots open can change things very quickly, particularly for a last-place team. Getting to the top of the league is a long journey. But going from last to competitive? That can happen this winter.

Czichos contract expires this winter, so there's nothing they need to do there. Souquet and Gimenez are through 2025. It’s easier to get out of a bad deal with one year left.

For the U-22 initiative, departures would have to come for Chicago to add there (unless they choose the roster build with two DPs and four U-22 spots). Federico Navarro had a bright start to his MLS career but has stagnated. For me, there’s a lot of talent there that I’d like to see with a new group around him.

Gutierrez is another, and he’s going nowhere until a European or Mexican club puts forth a handsome transfer fee. Georgios Koutsias has had better moments this season, but if the club wants to find room for a U-22 signing, he’d be the obvious transfer out.

Offseason Priorities

The top priority is closing the Berhalter deal.

Berhalter, despite a very low approval rating after a disastrous Copa America campaign with the USMNT , would be an excellent hire. I generally am not a fan of the GM-plus-head coach dual role, but this is an exception because of where the club has been the last dozen years.

Then, it’s the two DPs.

One needs to be a pure chance creator. This will make all players around him better, especially club-record signing Cuypers. The other depends on the formation. If they stick with three at the back, there won’t be room for another attacker or it’ll block Gutierrez. A killer DP defensive midfielder next to Acosta maybe? To be determined.

Then, it’s moving on from the likes of Gimenez and other bad contracts signed by the previous regime. They have one buyout and several candidates to use it on.

Then, it’s adding a top center back.

There’s more to do but all of that would be an A+ winter. Even just getting Berhalter and nailing the two DPs might be an A+.