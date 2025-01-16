The Chicago Fire FC are in preliminary talks to potentially sign global superstar Neymar this winter from Al-Hilal, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Sources stress the early nature of the talks and that the deal is complicated and difficult, because of Neymar's stature in world football and potential financial requirements. Sources say Chicago are prepared to do a deal in the region of what Inter Miami CF did for Lionel Messi in terms of salary (around $20 million a year) plus sponsorship bonuses.

The player's camp has asked for more. He is believed to be making around $100 million per year at Al-Hilal, a figure no MLS club can come anywhere close to.

Neymar is not currently registered for the Saudi league, but he can play in the Asian Champions League. Al-Hilal are hoping to keep him through the summer and haven't yet had talks about a winter exit. The club can only register eight foreigners. They took him off registration when Neymar got injured, which is normal.

Al-Hilal can still change their registration to make Neymar eligible again. Saudi dealmakers want to find a way to keep Neymar in the league, whether it's at Al-Hilal or elsewhere, sources add. Saudi dealmakers are also still working to make Neymar an ambassador for the 2034 World Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Chicago have the rights in MLS to negotiate for Neymar (called Discovery Rights), sources say. Chicago is the only MLS club in active, official discussions for Neymar, but there are other clubs across the globe that are also having preliminary discussions.

Santi Aouna first reported the talks with Chicago. ESPN's Jeff Carlisle confirmed the news as well.

If a deal were to get done with Chicago, it would immediately set up an incredible rivalry between Neymar's Fire and Messi's Miami. The World Cup comes to North America in 2026, where Neymar is likely to be in the Brazil squad and same for Messi with Argentina.

Neymar, who turns 33 in February, left PSG and joined Al-Hilal in 2023. His contract expires this summer. The legendary Brazilian has only made seven appearances for the club, due to a torn ACL and then a hamstring injury.

Potential Reunion With Messi and Suarez?

Most believed if Neymar came to MLS it would be with Inter Miami, where his former FC Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba play, but the club say they cannot add another designated player. Messi and Busquets are currently DPs, but it's possible Jordi Alba will be a DP this season. MLS teams are permitted three designated players.

When asked by CNN earlier this month about potentially reuniting with his old teammates in Miami, Neymar said: “Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible.”

GIVEMESPORT spoke exclusively with Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas about aspirations to sign Neymar.

"We are aspirational," Mas said. "If there is ever a chance to bring the calibre of a player like Neymar, we will not hesitate. It doesn't depend only on me. It depends on the player and the league. But yes, we aspire to build a great roster here."

Related Exclusive: Inter Miami Open to Signing Neymar and Reuniting 'MSN' Inter Miami have aspirations to reunite Neymar with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Neymar has had an outstanding career. He broke through as a star with Santos, the club that produced Pele. After 136 goals and 64 assists at his boyhood club, he was transferred to Barcelona, where he is best remembered.

In Spain, Neymar was part of one of the deadliest front threes in history, as he, Messi and Suarez put up incredible numbers. He had 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 appearances. His best season came in 2015/16, where he had 40 goal contributions (24 goals, 16 assists) in just 3,056 minutes.

Neymar then moved to PSG for a staggering €222 million (£200m/$242m) fee.

In France, Neymar continued his incredible output with 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances, but began to be nagged by injury. He never appeared in more than 22 league games in any of his six seasons with PSG.

Neymar's trophy cabinet is overflowing. He won one Champions League (Barcelona), one Club World Cup (Barcelona) two La Liga titles, five French championships, three Spanish Cups, two French Cups and one Copa Libertadores, among other trophies.The personal accolades always followed, including two South American footballer of the Year Awards with Santos and twice named Player of the Year in France.

On the international stage, Neymar won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. His 79 goals for Brazil make him his country's all-time leading scorer, ahead of Pele and Ronaldo. He has 128 caps for Brazil, second-most all-time.