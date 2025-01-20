Chicago will pay a fee in the region of just $2 million, sources add. Bamba will be a designated player for the Fire. The deal is complete, only pending a medical, which should be sorted in the coming days.

Bamba, 28, made 12 appearances in LaLiga for Celta this season. His final appearance for the club came off the bench in the Copa del Ray against Real Madrid last week, where he scored and then drew a penalty. Bamba joined Celta on a free transfer from Lille in the summer of 2024.

The winger is best known from his days with Lille, where he helped deliver a shock Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. Interest from MLS clubs date back to the summer following their title, though former teammate Luiz Araujo was the player that ultimately went to an MLS club.

With Lille, Bamba was a constant starter and consistent performer. His best individual season was the title-winning campaign, with six goals and 11 assists. He had at least 13 goal contributions in three of his five Ligue 1 seasons.

Chicago are undergoing a transformation this winter, led by new head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter. Behind the scenes, the club has added several key new front office staff under Berhalter while they work to overturn the roster. Bamba is the biggest signing thus far.

Bamba headlines an offseason in which center back Jack Elliott, Philip Zinckernagel, Sam Rogers and Leonardo Barroso have been among the new signings.

There still may be more, as the Fire can add another designated player even after Bamba. The club finished bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Chicago has made the playoffs only twice since 2009. Berhalter aims to make the club competitive immediately.