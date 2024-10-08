This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Gregg Berhalter is back in MLS .

Chicago Fire FC announced on Tuesday that they have hired the former USMNT boss as their new head coach and director of football.

Berhalter was in charge of the men's national team between 2018 and 2024, notably leading the United States to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 51-year-old was dismissed on July 10 after an early exit at the 2024 Copa América, which was held on American soil. Berhalter owned a 44-17-13 record as head coach of USMNT.

Following an 18-year playing career that saw him play for teams in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and England, the New Jersey native began his coaching career as an assistant with the LA Galaxy in 2011. Berhalter took his first head coaching job with Hammarby in the Swedish second division, becoming the first American-born manager to coach a professional team in Europe.

Berhalter moved on to become the sporting director and head coach of the Columbus Crew in 2013. In 193 games in Ohio, he managed a 74-49-70 record over five seasons at the helm, making the playoffs in four of those years and taking the Crew all the way to the MLS Cup Final in 2015.

The Fire are making big changes after yet another season without qualifying for MLS Playoffs. Interim manager Frank Klopas will be stepping down and transitioning to a new role as vice president of football, while Fire sporting director George Heitz announced in August that he was leaving the club and returning to Europe, according to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio.

Chicago is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17-9 record and 30 points. They have made the playoffs on only two occasions since 2010, despite being one of the biggest spenders in the league over the last decade.

The Fire are expected to have two Designated Player spots to fill on their roster this offseason, after the midseason departure of star forward Xherdan Shaqiri, and Gaston Gimenez likely to be bought out of his current contract.