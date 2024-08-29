Key Takeaways The Chicago Sky are 1-4 since league play resumed on Aug 15.

The Indiana Fever have shown improvement with four wins in their last five games.

Player prop bets favor Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points and Angel Reese UNDER 13.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on today's slate features the Chicago Sky (11-19 SU, 13-17 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (15-16 SU, 18-13 ATS) as these teams face each other for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Fri. Aug 30 Where Wintrust Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location Chicago, IL TV ION

Sky vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Chicago is the underdog vs. Indiana

The Sky ended the first half of the season five games below .500 (10-15). But things have only gotten worse following the Olympic break. After a 90-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 17, Chicago has dropped each of its last four contests, including a 74-70 loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. Michaela Onyenwere scored a team-high 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Dana Evans provided a spark off the bench with 12 points, making five of her seven attempts.

Rookie center Kamilla Cordoso notched her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Chicago held a 68-61 advantage with 4:38 left in regulation. Unfortunately, the Mystics closed the game on a 13-2 outburst en route to their first three-game winning streak of the season. With the loss, Chicago leads the Atlanta Dream by just one game for the final playoff spot.

On the other side of the spectrum, following an 11-15 start, the Fever have posted four wins across their last five contests. They enter this tilt on a two-game winning streak, which includes an 84-80 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. In that win, Indiana placed all five of its starters in double figures.

Kelsey Mitchell set the tone with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists, knocking down four of her seven attempts from downtown. Caitlin Clark finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers, surpassing Rhyne Howard's mark of 85 set back in 2022. Clark has 88 on the season.

Despite Indiana having a nine-point lead at intermission, the game was tight down the stretch. Trailing 82-80, Connecticut called a timeout with 38.6 seconds remaining. In the ensuing possession, Alyssa Thomas had the ball stolen by Temi Fagbenle, resulting in Lexi Hull's pair of free throws. Dijonai Carrington missed Connecticut's final shot attempt, and the Fever snapped an 11-game losing streak against the team with the third-best record in the "W".

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sky vs. Fever Odds and Picks

Spread

On the heels of four straight losses, the Sky enter this matchup as a 5.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sky are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 outings against Eastern Conference opponents.

Chicago is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at Wintrust Arena.

The Fever are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Chicago.

In its last five road matchups against the Sky, Indiana is 4-0-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 163.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER seven times in the Sky's last 10 contests against Eastern Conference foes.

seven times in the Sky's last 10 contests against Eastern Conference foes. The OVER total is a decisive 12-2 in Chicago's last 14 outings against teams with an overall losing record.

total is a decisive 12-2 in Chicago's last 14 outings against teams with an overall losing record. The total has gone OVER 19 times in the Fever's last 28 games.

19 times in the Fever's last 28 games. The OVER total holds a 13-1 record in Indiana's last 14 matchups against Chicago.

total holds a 13-1 record in Indiana's last 14 matchups against Chicago. Prediction: OVER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com)

Fresh off another record-breaking performance during her rookie campaign, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark is putting up 18.0 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous meetings against the Sky this season, Clark has averaged 17.0 points per contest on 48.5 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

points per contest on 48.5 percent shooting overall and 40 percent from beyond the arc. Clark has played against Eastern Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 16.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points

Following her 24th consecutive game in which she has accumulated 10-plus rebounds, Angel Reese is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Reese has been putting up 13.3 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups against the Fever this season, Reese has averaged 14.7 points and 14.0 rebounds per contest on 41.2 percent shooting.

points and 14.0 rebounds per contest on 41.2 percent shooting. Reese has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.1 points per game.

points per game. In 16 home contests, the Chicago Sky forward averages 12.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Reese has averaged 12.8 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese UNDER 13.5 points

Sky vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-5.5) OddsShark

Indiana Fever (-5.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark)

OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Angel Reese UNDER 13.5 points