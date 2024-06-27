Highlights The Chicago Sky (6-9) is hosting the Las Vegas Aces (8-6) in a key WNBA matchup.

The Aces are the favorite, but the Sky has won two games in a row.

Key player prop bets: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points, Angel Reese OVER 14.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Chicago Sky (6-9 SU, 6-9 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (8-6 SU, 5-9 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info When Thur. June 27 Where Wintrust Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Chicago, IL TV Prime Video, MARQ, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Sky vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Aces are the favorite vs. Chicago

The Sky began their 2024 season by posting four wins in their first nine contests. However, they followed that stretch up with four straight losses. Fortunately, Chicago has turned things around a bit with wins in each of its last two outings, including a come-from-behind 88-87 win against the Indiana Fever.

In that contest, rookie forward Angel Reese was a beast. She scored a game-high 25 points while hauling in 16 rebounds. She shot 8-of-12 from the floor and knocked down nine of her 11 attempts from the charity stripe.

Chennedy Carter added 23 points and five assists. Chicago's other rookie forward — Kamilla Cardoso — contributed 16 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

Indiana trailed 82-70 with 6:38 left in the final frame. However, this group put together an 18-5 run that enabled the home team to escape with a victory. It was Sky's first win against the Fever this season in three tries.

On the other side of this matchup, the Aces have won back-to-back titles and finished last season with a 34-6 record. Unfortunately, the defending champions have not had the same level of success this season. With an 8-6 record, they have the fifth-best record in the field of eight playoff teams and have already equaled last year's loss total. But following a 5-5 start, the Aces have produced three wins in their last four outings.

This includes an 85-74 win over a Connecticut Sun squad that is tied for the second-best record in the association. A'ja Wilson was her usual dominant self. She scored a game-high 26 points along with 16 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. This was the fourth time this season in which Wilson has amassed at least 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Kelsey Plum added 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the floor and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc for an Aces team that had not won consecutive games since May 29.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sky vs. Aces

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite its mediocre start, Las Vegas enters this matchup as an 8.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sky are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

In its last five home contests, Chicago is 1-4 against the spread.

The Aces are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

In its last 13 outings, Las Vegas is 4-9 against the spread.

Prediction: Chicago Sky (+8.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 168.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Sky's last six games.

five times in the Sky's last six games. In Chicago's last 25 matchups against Las Vegas, the OVER total is 17-8.

total is 17-8. The total has gone OVER four times in the Aces' last six outings.

four times in the Aces' last six outings. The OVER total has cashed in five times in Las Vegas's last six road matchups against Chicago.

total has cashed in five times in Las Vegas's last six road matchups against Chicago. In the previous five matchups between these teams, they have exceeded the points total for this matchup three times.

the points total for this matchup three times. Prediction: OVER 168.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following another stellar outing against the Sun, A'ja Wilson is the player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 27.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In three regular season games against Chicago last season, Wilson finished with 21.0 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the floor.

points on 57.8 percent shooting from the floor. Wilson has suited up against Eastern Conference teams four times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 26.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In five road contests, the two-time champion is averaging 31.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 28.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

Fresh off her eighth consecutive double-double, Angel Reese is the key player to watch for Chicago. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Reese is averaging 13.2 points per contest.

points per contest. Reese has not faced the Aces as this is her first year in the WNBA. However, she has reached double figures eight times in nine June contests.

Reese has suited up against Western Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 11.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight home contests, the Chicago Sky rookie forward is averaging 14.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Reese has averaged 16.4 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese OVER 14.5 points

Sky vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Chicago Sky (+8.5) OddShark

Chicago Sky (+8.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 168.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 168.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 26.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Angel Reese OVER 14.5 points