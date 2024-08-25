Key Takeaways The Chicago Sky are the underdogs versus the Las Vegas Aces after a shaky start to the season.

The Aces have struggled recently, losing three of their last four games.

A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese are key players to watch, with predictions for them surpassing their projected point totals.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Sunday's slate features the Chicago Sky (11-16 SU, 11-16 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (17-10 SU, 10-17 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Sun. Aug 25 Where Wintrust Arena Time NOON EST Location Chicago, IL TV CBS

Sky vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Chicago is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

The Sky ended the first half of the season with 10 wins in their first 24 outings. However, since league play resumed last week, Chicago has dropped three of its last four contests, including an 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury and an 82-80 defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun .

In the two-point loss against Connecticut, four of the team's starters reached double figures, spearheaded by Chennedy Carter. She scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four assists. The team's No. 3 pick, Kamilla Cardoso, added a career-high 18 points and six boards.

Lindsay Allen contributed 14 points and six assists, while Angel Reese had 13 points and a whopping 20 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Reese is the first player in WNBA history to have back-to-back 20-rebound performances. Chicago led 80-77 with 1:52 remaining but faltered down the stretch, as Connecticut scored the game's final five points.

On the other side of the narrative, like the Sky, Las Vegas has suffered three losses in its last four contests, including back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Lynx .

In Friday night's 87-78 defeat, A'ja Wilson paced the team's offense with 24 points, seven boards and three assists. Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young scored 12 points each, while Kelsey Plum contributed 11 points and three assists.

The Aces cut a 17-point deficit to four points with 6:14 left in the final frame. However, Kayla McBride answered with a timely 3-point basket to push the lead back to seven, and the Aces got no closer.

After beating the Lynx 80-66 back in May, the two-time defending champs have dropped the last three meetings against Minnesota, with each being by a double-digit margin. Can the Sky kick off its upcoming three-game homestand with a victory or will the suddenly reeling Aces answer the bell?

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sky vs. Aces Picks

Spread

No surprise here, but Chicago comes into this tilt against Las Vegas as a 7.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sky are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games played on one day of rest.

Chicago is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 matchups against teams with an overall winning record.

The Aces have not fared well against the spread in their last five road games, posting a 1-4 record during that stretch.

However, in its last six road contests against Chicago, Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-7.5)

Over/Under

This matchup's projected over/under total is 166.5 points (via DraftKings.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone OVER 14 times in the Sky's last 19 games against teams with a winning record.

14 times in the Sky's last 19 games against teams with a winning record. The OVER total is 16-6 for the Aces in their last 22 matchups against opponents with a losing record.

total is 16-6 for the Aces in their last 22 matchups against opponents with a losing record. The last four times these teams have clashed in Chicago, the OVER total is a perfect 4-0.

total is a perfect 4-0. The OVER is 24-8-1 in the last 33 meetings between these ball clubs.

is 24-8-1 in the last 33 meetings between these ball clubs. Prediction: OVER 166.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Due to the fact she leads the Aces in scoring, rebounding, steals, and blocks, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 26.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous pair of meetings against the Sky this season, Wilson has averaged 29.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest on 47.5 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

points and rebounds per contest on 47.5 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Wilson has played against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 road contests, the MVP frontrunner averages 28.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 25.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points

On the heels of an impressive 13-point, 20-rebound against a very talented Sun team, Angel Reese is the key player to watch for Chicago. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Reese has averaged 13.6 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two meetings against Las Vegas, Reese has put up 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor.

points and rebounds per contest on 42.3 percent shooting from the floor. Reese has suited up against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 14.2 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, Chicago's rookie forward averages 13.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Reese has averaged 14.0 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points

Sky vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-7.5) OddShark

Las Vegas Aces (-7.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 166.5 points (DraftKings)

OVER 166.5 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 25.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points