Highlights The Chicago Sky are a slight underdog versus the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury leads the game line as a 2.5-point favorite.

Betting trend predictions favor the Sky and the "Under."

The second half of the 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on Thursday's slate features the Chicago Sky (10-14 SU, 10-14 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (13-12 SU, 15-10 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Thurs. Aug 15 Where Wintrust Arena Time 8:00 PM EST Location Chicago, IL TV Prime Video, Mercury Live, MARQ, AZFamily

Sky vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Chicago is a slight underdog vs. Phoenix

The Sky produced eight wins across their first 19 outings. However, they entered the midseason hiatus having dropped three of their last five contests. Fortunately, they snapped a two-game losing streak with an impressive 93-85 win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces .

In that victory over Las Vegas, Chennedy Carter put together one of her best performances of the season. She finished with a game-high 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. She also tallied four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Marina Mabrey — who was traded to the Phoenix Mercury — chipped in with 15 points and four assists. Rookie forward Angel Reese finished with 13 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

Chicago jumped out to an early 25-12 advantage after the opening quarter and led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter. However, the Aces fought back to take a 72-71 lead with 8:16 left to play in regulation. Carter put the Sky back ahead 80-79 at the 3:23 mark, and they held on for the eight-point win.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mercury were a .500 club through their first 20 outings. Like the Sky, they, too, snapped a two-game losing streak heading into the All-Star and Olympic break with a 96-87 victory over the Washington Mystics .

In that outing, Brittney Griner led a quartet of players who scored in double figures. She finished with 23 points on 9-of-17 from the floor and a perfect 5-of-5 effort from the free throw line. Kahleah Copper added 22 points and seven rebounds. Diana Taurasi contributed 18 points and five assists.

The Mystics are tied for the worst record in the league. Despite that dubious stat, though, they were competitive in the first half, taking a slim 36-34 advantage into intermission. Although Phoenix won the third quarter by a 27-17 margin, the Mystics trimmed a 12-point deficit to four points (87-83) with 2:43 left to play in the final frame. However, the Mercury responded with a 7-2 run, giving them a 94-85 advantage — a lead they would not relinquish.

The Mercury and Sky currently occupy the sixth and eighth spots, respectively, in the league playoff race. That said, it will be interesting to see which team emerges with a greater sense of urgency.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sky vs. Mercury Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Thanks to posting three wins in their last five games, the Mercury are a 2.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sky are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.

Chicago is 1-4 ATS in its last five home contests.

In their last five encounters against Phoenix, the Sky are 4-1 against the spread.

The Mercury are 4-2 ATS in their last six outings.

In its last 11 road matchups against Chicago, Phoenix is 2-9 against the spread.

Prediction: Chicago Sky (+3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165.5 points (per Bet365.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Sky's last six games at Wintrust Arena.

four times in the Sky's last six games at Wintrust Arena. The UNDER total is 7-1 in Chicago's last eight matchups against Phoenix.

total is 7-1 in Chicago's last eight matchups against Phoenix. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mercury's last five road games against Chicago.

four times in the Mercury's last five road games against Chicago. Phoenix and Chicago have not played this season. But in the three regular-season meetings between these teams last season, the UNDER total prevailed twice.

total prevailed twice. Prediction: UNDER 165.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Fresh off her 23-point, seven-rebound effort against Washington, Brittney Griner is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points (via Bet365.com)

Do Griner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Griner is averaging 18.6 points per contest.

points per contest. In two previous meetings against the Sky last season, Griner averaged an impressive 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest on 60 percent shooting from the floor.

points and rebounds per contest on 60 percent shooting from the floor. Griner has played against Eastern Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In seven road contests, the Phoenix Mercury center is averaging 15.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Griner has averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 points

On the heels of her 34-point explosion against Las Vegas, Chennedy Carter is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Carter is putting up 1 7.2 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous encounters between these two teams in 2022 (she did not play last season), Carter averaged 15 points per contest with a ridiculous 79.2 conversion rate from the field.

(she did not play last season), Carter averaged 15 points per contest with a ridiculous 79.2 conversion rate from the field. Carter has suited up against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.4 points per game.

points per game. In 12 home contests, the Chicago Sky guard is averaging 14.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Carter has averaged 22.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup eight times during that stretch.

Prediction: Chennedy Carter OVER 18.5 points

Sky vs. Mercury Final Picks

The Spread: Chicago Sky (+2.5) OddShark

Chicago Sky (+2.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 165.5 points (Bet365.com)

UNDER 165.5 points (Bet365.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 points

Brittney Griner OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Chennedy Carter OVER 18.5 points