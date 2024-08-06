Highlights Chido Obi-Martin has completed his medical at Manchester United as he closes in on joining the club.

Obi-Martin left Arsenal earlier in the summer transfer window with his contract expiring.

Fabrizio Romano claims that there could be a delay with an announcement due to Premier League regulations.

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that he's completed his medical at Old Trafford.

Obi-Martin left Arsenal earlier in the summer transfer window after his contract expired, and despite plenty of interest from clubs around Europe, United appear to have won the race to secure his signature.

Obi-Martin Completed Medical at Man Utd

An announcement could take some time

Romano has now reported that Obi-Martin has completed his medical at Manchester United after previously confirming that he would undergo tests on Tuesday.

"Chido Obi Martin has completed his medical as new Manchester United player."

In his original report, Romano suggested that an announcement could take some time due to Premier League regulations...

"Understand Chido Obi Martin is undergoing first part of medical tests as new Manchester United player today! Announcement could take time as deal will be subject to PL 5 steps investigation but all set to be signed."

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal statistics by season and competition Competition Appearances Goals 22/23, under-18 Premier League 2 0 23/24, under-18 Premier League 18 32 23/24, Premier League 2 2 0 23/24, FA Youth Cup 1 0 23/24, UEFA Youth League 3 0 Overall Record 26 32

At the age of 16, Obi-Martin is unlikely to come in and make an immediate impact on the senior squad, but it's an opportunity that United wouldn't have wanted to miss. His goal record at youth level speaks for itself, but the supporters at Old Trafford will likely have to remain patient to see him in action.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously reported that German clubs were also pushing to sign the young talent and even made 'superior' offers for Obi-Martin. United appear to have won the race, and their supporters will be delighted to hear he's chosen them despite receiving bigger proposals elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin will become the first player to move to Old Trafford from Arsenal since Alexis Sanchez back in 2018.

Frenkie De Jong Could be 'Very Expensive'

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano has discussed whether Manchester United could make another move to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong after pushing for the Dutch international in the past. The respected reporter claims that it would be a 'very expensive' deal to do, due to his hefty salary package and the transfer fee Barcelona would demand.

De Jong was a top target for United and having worked with him during his time at Ajax, it wouldn't be a surprise if ten Hag was desperate to reunite with him at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.