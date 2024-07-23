Highlights Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin will leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Obi-Martin, a prolific goalscorer in academy football, will have his pick of several clubs after deciding not to sign a new deal with Arsenal.

Manchester United are pushing to sign the 16-year-old talent and are confident of winning the race.

Arsenal youngster and Manchester United target Chido Obi-Martin now looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that he will not sign a new contract.

The 16-year-old has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in academy football in recent years, and with his contract expiring this summer, the young star will have his pick of a host of clubs to choose from. The Gunners will undoubtedly have been hoping to tie him down to a new deal, but he's set to leave the club, with Manchester United reportedly confident securing his signature.

Obi-Martin Will Leave Arsenal This Summer

Man Utd are pushing to sign him

According to Italian reporter Romano, Obi-Martin will not sign a new deal at Arsenal and will now leave the club as a free agent. The young talent will decide his next club in the near future after visiting a host of different clubs...

"Arsenal confirm Chido Obi Martin not to sign new deal at the club and leaving as free agent. Chido will decide his next club soon after visiting English and German clubs."

Romano had previously reported that Manchester United were extremely confident of convincing Obi-Martin to make the move to Old Trafford, and they are pushing to secure his signature this summer.

Chido Obi-Martin Stats (2023/24 Under-18 Premier League) Appearances 20 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes played 1,491 Minutes per goal 47

It's undoubtedly a huge blow for the Gunners who will have been hoping to keep hold of one of their brightest young stars. With the 16-year-old able to speak to clubs due to his contract expiring, Obi-Martin may have been tempted by other offers on the table.

It's unclear whether United will win the race to secure his signature, but Arsenal supporters won't want to see him make the move to another Premier League club. At the age of 16, Obi-Martin was never likely to be in Mikel Arteta's immediate plans, and he might be looking to find a new club where he sees a better pathway to first-team football.

Arsenal Closing in on Riccardo Calafiori

An agreement has been reached

Last week, Romano also confirmed that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. An agreement has been reached between the two clubs for a total fee of around €45m. The Italian defender shone at Euro 2024 and enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 season in Serie A.

The left-footed centre-back will be a versatile option for Arteta heading into the new campaign. Although predominantly a central defender, Arteta could utilise him on the left-hand side. Personal terms have already been agreed, so we could see an announcement in the not-so-distant future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.