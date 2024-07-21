Highlights Manchester United are pursuing teenage striker Chido Obi Martin after his Arsenal schoolboy terms expired.

Obi Martin has scored 28 goals in his last nine appearances for Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League.

The 16-year-old opted against extending his stay with Arsenal, who he joined in 2022, and is wanted by a host of clubs.

Manchester United are having a productive transfer window at senior level, and they might be about to snare a top youth talent to further add to fans' excitement ahead of the new season. Prodigious striker Chido Obi-Martin is on the Red Devils' radar after the 16-year-old's schoolboy terms expired at Arsenal.

The Athletic reported last week that Obi-Martin recently visited United's Carrington training complex, and that early discussions over a potential move are now under way. Obi-Martin joined Arsenal in 2022 but he is said to have decided against extending his stay with the North London club, and United are among a host of interested clubs.

Obi-Martin Highlights

Youngster can't stop scoring

Obi-Martin has been prolific at youth level for Arsenal, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season. That goal return in itself is impressive, but it is nowhere near as remarkable as the fact that 28 of those strikes came in his nine most-recent appearances in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In scoring 32 goals during the 2023-24 season, Obi-Martin broke Folarin Balogun's club record for the most goals scored in an under-18 campaign. Balogun, who left Arsenal to join Monaco in 2023, set his record of 25 goals during the 2018-19 season.

The 16-year-old scored two hat-tricks last season, and also netted four times in games against Crystal Palace and Fulham, five times against West Ham, and seven times against Norwich. Those feats have generated a huge deal of excitement around Obi-Martin, who has also scored 10 goals in 14 appearances for the Denmark Under-17 team.

Despite still being so young, Obi-Martin stands at 6ft 2ins tall and dwarfs a lot of the defenders he comes up against in academy football. Taller players are often not as good as shorter players with the ball at their feet, but Obi-Martin is great on the ball and has a well-rounded skill set.

Playing for the Under-16s in 2023, Obi Martin scored 10 goals in a win over Liverpool's Under-16s - a feat which caught the attention of Arsenal legend Ian Wright. Wright said: "Chido Obi-Martin, he's 15, honestly, he's like 6 foot 2, he looks really quick."

Obi-Martin played twice for England's Under-16s but his international future appears to lie with Denmark, having turned out on more than a dozen occasions for their Under-17s. Jesper Mikkelsen, Obi-Martin's coach at international level, spoke about the youngster's qualities last year.

What Obi-Martin's Manager Said About Him

High praise but work to do

Mikkelsen admitted Obi-Martin's stature is currently helping him to dominate games at youth level, but doesn't think that's the only reason why he is enjoying so much success. “He is really dominant because of his physique, but I don’t think that is the only reason,” Mikkelsen told Danish website Bold.dk in October.

“He is big and strong, but he is also reasonably agile. He is good at sticking to the game, but he is actually also good at challenging and dribbling himself. So that makes him interesting now and in the long run because it is interesting to see how much this physique can carry him forward towards a breakthrough on the big stage.”

Mikkelsen hinted that he thinks Obi-Martin will need to become more selfless as he develops, suggesting that his relentless pursuit of scoring goals is both a good and a bad thing. “He has scored many goals for us,” he added. “And he has been a real handful for our opponents, but it is also important that he gets better at playing together with his team-mates. His greatest characteristic and challenge is that he really wants to score goals. He can sometimes play his own game."

Obi-Martin was born in Glostrup, on the outskirts of Copenhagen, in 2007. He eventually joined FC Copenhagen as a youngster, where he remained until 2022 when he joined Arsenal. While he has already represented Denmark and England at youth level, he is also eligible to represent Nigeria due to his ancestry.