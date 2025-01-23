Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could be set to utilise youngster Chido Obi-Martin in the coming months, according to reports - with the young forward having consistently trained with the first-team over the past few months.

Obi-Martin, 17, had been on Arsenal's books for two years until the summer, when it was reported that United would look to take him on their books after excelling in north London. 32 goals in just 21 games for Arsenal's young side was enough to tempt the Red Devils to make a move, and having completed his switch at the end of September, he's continued in a similar vein of form. And that has reportedly seen Amorim and his coaching staff take a harder look at the prodigy with the hopes of moving him into higher ranks soon.

Report: Obi-Martin 'Training' With Man Utd First Team

There is a palpable sense of excitement around the youngster's potential

The report by the Daily Mail states that Obi-Martin produced one of his 'best all-round performances' for United's youth ranks on Friday, leading the line for the under-18's in the FA Youth Cup against Preston North End - where he dominated 'from start to finish'. Producing a magnificent through-ball that resulted in a goal inside 10 minutes, Obi-Martin then went on to bag a brace in the first half, where he was the 'best player on the pitch'.

As a result, the report has revealed that the former Gunners youngster has been picking up experience in first-team training sessions, in particular the day after first-team fixtures, when the squad is slightly depleted.

Chido Obi-Martin's Manchester United statistics - record by competition Competition Minutes played Goals Under-18 Premier League 248 5 FA Youth Cup 162 4 UEFA Youth League 10 0

There are no immediate plans to boost the Danish youngster through the age groups, with the Red Devils keen to carefully manage his development - though he is becoming increasingly familiar to Amorim and the first-team coaching staff as they gauge his development in recent training sessions.

The attacker is performing well at a time when the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are on the transfer list, whilst Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have not been in great form this season - and so a first-team call-up may not be too far away.

Rashford underwent similar treatment, having excelled at youth level before being unleashed in the first-team and scoring on both his Europa League and Premier League debuts - and with Obi-Martin excelling for the youth teams, he could follow a similar pathway.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin made two appearances for England's under-16 team, but he failed to score.

The 2007-born star now has four goals in the FA Youth Cup in just two games, having notched another brace against Coventry City in the third round, and with five goals in five games in the under-18 Premier League, his development is progressing nicely.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.

Related Man Utd Eyeing Deal to Sign ‘Killer’ 21y/o Striker Manchester United could look to sign a striker before the January transfer window ends - and one rising Premier League star has been linked

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.