Highlights Manchester United close in on Arsenal's Obi-Martin after agreeing personal terms.

Obi-Martin is undergoing his medical ahead of move to Old Trafford.

The youngster chose United over Bundesliga clubs despite more money being on offer in Germany.

Manchester United are edging closer to a huge coup in the form of Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin after agreeing personal terms with the attacker prodigy - with the Denmark-born star reportedly undergoing a medical in Manchester on Tuesday.

Obi-Martin has been on fire in youth ranks for the Gunners, and as one of their most highly-rated youngsters over the past two seasons, it seemed only a matter of time until he was set to make cameos for the north London outfit in senior competitions. But that will be no more with his move to Old Trafford advancing - and Dharmesh Sheth has stated that he is undergoing his medical in the north west ahead of completing his move.

Obi-Martin 'Undergoing' United Medical

The Denmark youth star is set to switch red allegiances

The report on X (formerly Twitter) states that Obi-Martin is currently in Manchester ahead of his medical with United.

Terms have been agreed with the star - who has been dubbed with having 'insane pace' - after he announced his departure from Arsenal in late July, and despite having offers from the Gunners and from Bundesliga clubs, the youngster will make the move to Old Trafford in a bid to continue his development at the highest order.

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal statistics by season and competition Competition Appearances Goals 22/23, under-18 Premier League 2 0 23/24, under-18 Premier League 18 32 23/24, Premier League 2 2 0 23/24, FA Youth Cup 1 0 23/24, UEFA Youth League 3 0 Overall Record 26 32

Sheth states that the clubs in Germany offered Obi-Martin superior terms to United, with Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt previously being linked - but the Danish youth international has chosen the Red Devils and fans will be hopeful that he can get off to a flying start in their youth ranks before making an impact in the first-team later down the line.

United already have two young strikers in their senior ranks in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dane scoring 10 goals in his inaugural Premier League campaign last season after a move from Italian side Atalanta - whilst Zirkzee joined earlier in the summer from Bologna with vast promise after making the Netherlands' EURO 2024 squad. Martin is some way behind them at present given that he is just 16, but there is certainly scope for him to impress and make their attacking talents into a trio in the coming years.

Youth players are always afforded opportunities at Old Trafford

Martin is a player with serious talent. Not only has his record for the Gunners' youth ranks been superb but his international record has been outstanding also.

Three goals in six appearances for Denmark's under-16 side set him on his way, and whilst he also made two England youth appearances without a return, 10 goals in 14 games for Denmark's under-17 side - scoring a goal in every single game he has played ranging from opponents such as Lithuania to Italy - means that he is a nightmare for defenders across the continent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin will become the first player to move to Old Trafford from Arsenal since Alexis Sanchez back in 2018.

United are signing a gem given how well thought of he was by Arsenal and the Bundesliga outfits, and it is now up to them to maximise his potential ahead of what will be a huge few years in determining just how good Obi-Martin can be. With attackers at United faring well in the senior squads following their time in youth ranks at the club - such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood - Red Devils chiefs will be hoping that Martin can be the next on the conveyor belt.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-08-24.