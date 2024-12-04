Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin produced an assist off the bench for the U21 side on Tuesday night, but according to The Athletic, the Red Devils have no plans to integrate him with the senior side just yet as they aim to not rush his progression.

There has been plenty of hype surrounding Obi since he arrived at Old Trafford, with United poaching him from fellow Premier League side Arsenal. The youngster has enjoyed an impressive start to life at United, scoring regularly for the U18s.

Obi has now been given an opportunity in the U21 side, despite only just turning 17 years old, and he produced an assist as he came off the bench against Rochdale on Tuesday night, in what was his debut for the team. The next step will, of course, be for him to one day start training with the first team squad, but United will have to be careful with him as they manage expectations and map out his development plan in the right way.

According to The Athletic, when Obi moved to United, they planned for him to spend at least a year in academy football, mostly with the U18 side as they didn't want to rush him. The academy are cautious not to over-hype youngsters in the early stages, and despite his early progression, it's understood that there are no immediate plans to integrate him with the senior squad.

At the age of 17, Obi needs time to develop at his own pace and rushing things could potentially harm his progression. It's rare to see a player who has just turned 17 featuring regularly in the Premier League, and he could even be sent out on loan at some point before making his debut for the senior squad.

After only making his U21 debut this week, moving to the first team could be a step too far, and considering they secured him for free after he left Arsenal, there should be little pressure on the young centre-forward's shoulders to make an impact over the next few years.