Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin has been flourishing in the academy since his move from Arsenal, and Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst has hinted that he could make his senior debut before the end of the season.

Chido moved to Old Trafford earlier this year after leaving Arsenal, and he signed his first professional contract after turning 17. Chido has predominantly featured for the U18 side, but he's also played the odd game for the U21s.

It might be a little too early for him to become a regular for the United senior squad, considering he's still just 17, but their options in attack are struggling. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to make a significant impact this season, so Chido might be knocking on the door for at least a substitute appearance.

Chido Obi-Martin Could Play for Man Utd This Season

He should be optimistic

Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst has hinted that Chido could be in line to make his senior debut before the end of the campaign. The respected reporter suggested that Chido should be 'optimistic' of a debut under Ruben Amorim before the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season.

It certainly wouldn't be a disaster for Chido if he wasn't in Amorim's immediate plans considering his age, as playing regular academy football before a potential senior loan could be ideal for his development. United supporters will understandably be desperate to see him play for the first team due to the hype surrounding him, but it is imperative that he's managed correctly.

As per Transfermarkt, Chido has scored five times in five games in the U18 Premier League this season, while also finding the back of the net twice in one FA Youth Cup appearance. During his time with Arsenal U18s, Chido struck 32 times in just 21 appearances.

There's no doubt Chido is absolutely flourishing in the youth setup, but there's a huge difference playing senior football. The young forward hasn't even fully established himself at U21 level just yet, so United supporters may have to be patient.