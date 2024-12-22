Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin has signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford according to Fabrizio Romano, and the Italian journalist has now confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column that the Red Devils are 'very, very happy' with his progress.

The young forward joined United at the age of 16 and after having his 17th birthday just a few weeks ago, he was able to sign a professional contract with the club. Chido is playing regularly for United's U18 side and already making a significant impact in the academy, and there's no doubt United will be planning a pathway to the first team for him eventually.

It was considered a bit of a coup when United managed to poach Chido from Arsenal earlier this year, and his goal record already for the academy shows it was a smart decision to bring him to the club. United supporters might not see Chido playing for the senior squad for a few years now, and patience will be needed with the 17-year-old.

Man Utd Very Happy With Chido Obi-Martin

He's signed a professional contract

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has confirmed that Chido has signed a professional contract at United, despite there being no official announcement from the club as of yet. United are said to be 'very, very happy' with Chido's progress so far, and his impact has been 'absolutely perfect' so far.

United only paid a 'small compensation fee' to bring Chido to Old Trafford, so it could turn out to be an extremely cost-effective signing if he reaches his full potential. Romano confirms that United will have patience with Chido due to his age, but it appears that his time at the Manchester club couldn't have gone better than it has so far. The Red Devils convinced Chido to make the move by outlining a 'clear pathway' to include him in the first team as soon as possible.

The addition of Chido is all part of a new long-term plan under INEOS' ownership, investing in young talent for the future. United have prided themselves on bringing young talent through their academy in recent years, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo making an impact of late, while Harry Amass, Godwill Kukonki and Ethan Wheatley are among those involved in senior squads in the Premier League this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin has already scored seven goals in seven games for United's youth sides.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 22-12-24.