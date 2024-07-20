Highlights Chido Obi-Martin has reportedly told teammates he is set to join Manchester United this summer.

The young striker has rejected a big proposal to stay at Arsenal.

Obi-Martin was in sensational goalscoring form for the Gunners' U18 side last season.

Chido Obi-Martin has reportedly told his fellow Arsenal academy players that he is going to be joining Manchester United this summer, according to the Manchester United Youth account.

David Ornstein revealed on Friday night that the Red Devils were exploring a move for the 16-year-old after he rejected the chance to sign professional terms and remain at the Emirates.

United have already signed another outstanding youngster in Leny Yoro during the current window - as well as Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna - and signing Martin would have to be seen as another huge coup for Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

Obi-Martin Looks Set for Old Trafford Switch

United are set to land the prolific young striker

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday that the Gunners consider the young striker to be "gone" already after he turned down a big proposal, and it now appears as though he is set for Manchester despite interest from other clubs like Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

The Manchester United Youth account claims on X that the teenager has told his former teammates that he will be joining United soon, suggesting that the Red Devils are set to win the fierce race for his signature.

Obi-Martin's 2023/24 Under-18 Premier League Statistics Appearances 20 Minutes Played 1,491 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes Per Goal 47

Obi-Martin - described as being "Osimhen 2.0" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - has been in sensational form with 32 goals and three assists in 16 starts for the U18s, while he scored ten in one game against Liverpool at U16 level last November.

While a first-team debut and competing with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at United may be quite a way off should he seal a move, there is no doubt that this would be an exciting addition for United to sign a player who clearly has huge potential to have a big future in the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi-Martin currently plays his international football for Denmark at U17 level having previously represented England.

Man United Still Want Another Centre-Back

De Ligt is keen to move to Old Trafford

United may have already signed Yoro from Lille to strengthen the central defensive positions, but they may not be done yet.

Romano says that the Red Devils will look to bring in another player should they offload one of their current options - such as Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire - with Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt one strong option.

The Dutchman could be United's first-choice to follow Yoro in now, given Everton are remaining strong on their £70m valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite despite the collapse of their takeover.

Romano says that De Ligt is keen on the move to United, just like midfield target Manuel Ugarte, with the Bayern Munich star believing he will be happier at Old Trafford if he did make the move.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Have No Plans to Replace £27m Star' This Summer Manchester United are not looking to jump into the market for a fresh attacking option after Mason Greenwood's exit

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-07-24.