Highlights Manchester United agree deal for 16-year-old striker Chido Obi-Martin after leaving rivals Arsenal.

Obi-Martin turned down better offers from Germany to sign with Man Utd for future development.

United are set to bolster right-back department with Noussair Mazraoui with a medical imminent.

Manchester United have agreed a deal for 16-year-old starlet Chido Obi-Martin, according to Sky Sports, who have revealed that the centre forward is set to complete his medical in the coming days before putting pen to paper on a contract.

Formerly of Arsenal, the young prodigious talent left the north London-based outfit at the end of his contract and, given the excitement around his signature, a queue of top clubs were lining up for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Brighton & Hove Albion (3,751) offered more minutes to teenagers in the Premier League than Manchester United (2,898) last season.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their only two senior options up top, are seemingly planning for the future by snaring a deal for the exciting Hale End graduate.

Man Utd Agree Deal for Obi-Martin

16-year-old set to complete medical soon

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Manchester United’s deal for the teenage sensation has been agreed, and he is expected to complete his medical in the coming days before rubber-stamping a move to Greater Manchester.

In turn, he turned down superior offers – in terms of weekly wages - from Germany to sign on the dotted line for Manchester United, a club who place high importance on the exuberance of youth. Sky Sports have revealed that the Gunners had fresh terms agreed with Odi-Martin ahead of his contract expiring, but he felt like it was best to move onto pastures new.

The striker, a 14-cap Denmark Under-17s international, had doubts over his progression into senior proceedings at his former club and was under the assumption that his development would be best served elsewhere.

Odi-Martin, who previously scored ten goals in one game for Arsenal Under-16s in November 2023, is a natural-born talisman. In fact, he plundered 28 goals in 22 outings last term.

Proving a sharpshooter in Arsenal’s academy, the imposing Dane – standing at 188cm in height - caught the eye of Mikel Arteta and Co after scoring goals for fun. For reference: in 21 outings for the club’s Under-21s, he notched 32 goals.

Mazraoui Set to Complete Man Utd Medical

‘It’s almost a done deal’

Alongside a new centre forward, Ten Hag and his entourage are keen to bolster their options at right-back, according to Santi Aouna, who reported that the Moroccan’s medical is set to be completed on Tuesday (6 August).

His would-be buyers are under the assumption that Noussair Mazraoui – who played 137 times under Ten Hag at Ajax – can also provide cover in the left-back position, an area in dire need of strengthening at Old Trafford.

Mazraoui, Dalot and Wan-Bissaka - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Mazraoui Dalot Wan-Bissaka Minutes 1,198 3,174 1,782 Goals/Assists 0/3 2/3 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 83.8 82.9 Tackles per game 1.7 2.3 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 1.9 Overall rating 6.90 6.96 6.75

Aouna, taking to X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the 26-year-old’s switch to M16 is ‘almost a done deal’, with him set to sign a contract that would see him stay at the club until June 2029 with the option of an extra year.

Leiderdorp-born Mazraoui, a 28-cap Morocco international, has struggled to assert himself as Bayern Munich’s number one choice at right-back over the years thanks to Joshua Kimmich’s dominance in his spot.

All statistics per WhoScored