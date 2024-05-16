Highlights Chiefs aim to make NFL history with what would be the first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Kansas City hosts the Ravens to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season in a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship.

In a lackluster AFC West, the Chiefs should be able to have a successful regular season and once again make the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs have set out on a mission to be the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat as champions. With another season operating with Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid as head coach, the team is the clear early favorite to take home the hardware.

After winning Super Bowl 59 against the San Francisco 49ers last season, the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2023 AFC Championship rematch.

With five primetime games plus a Christmas Day game on Netflix, Kansas City will be front and center for a large part of the 2024 season with everyone wondering the same question, "Can they be stopped?"

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Ravens Thur. Sep 5th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 2 vs Bengals Sun. Sep 15th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 3 @ Falcons Sun. Sep 22nd, 8:20 PM EST NBC 4 @ Chargers Sun. Sep 29th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 5 vs Saints Mon. Oct 7th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN 6 BYE WEEK 7 @ 49ers Sun. Oct 20th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 8 @ Raiders Sun. Oct 27th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 9 vs Buccaneers Mon. Nov 4th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN 10 vs Broncos Sun. Nov 10th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 11 @ Bills Sun Nov 17th, 4:25 PM EST CBS 12 @ Panthers Sun. Nov 24th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 13 vs Raiders Fri. Nov 29th, 3:00 PM EST PRIME 14 vs Chargers Sun. Dec 8th, 8:20 PM EST NBC 15 @ Browns Sun. Dec 15th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 16 vs Texans Sat. Dec 21st, 1:00 PM EST NBC 17 @ Steelers Wed. Dec 25th, 1:00 PM EST Netflix 18 @ Broncos Sun. Jan 5th, TBD TBD

2024 Season Opener: Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, September 8th at 1:00 PM EST (NBC)

It was just a few months ago that the Chiefs and Ravens squared off in the AFC Championship, and Kansas City escaped with a tight 17-10 victory. Now, to kick off 2024, the teams will meet again in what should be an electric start to the season pitting the reigning Super Bowl MVP against the reigning NFL MVP.

Many will want to see how Lamar Jackson looks in year two with Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator, especially after that disappointing final outing against the Chiefs to end their run last year. With Derrick Henry now added to the backfield, will the offense evolve and be able to assert themselves against Kansas City, or will they continue to stall on drives and struggle to produce consistently?

On the other sideline, the excitement for this Chiefs team will come at wide receiver, as the team added two new wideouts in Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and Xavier Worthy, both of which can be safely categorized as "speed demons", that should help open up the offense and provide better receiving weapons than what the team struggled with last season.

There is uncertainty about what Rashee Rice's status will be, but having that trio this year could help Mahomes bounce back from his 27-touchdown campaign in 2023, which was the second-fewest single-season total of his career.

Notable Games on the Chiefs Schedule

Week 2 vs CIN, Week 7 @ SF, Week 11 @ BUF, Week 16 vs HOU

As back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will get no less than everyone's A-game all season. However, there are still games that stand out among the rest as some of the more notable contests on their 2024 regular season schedule.

Here are the ones worth highlighting before the year of football officially kicks off.

Week 2 vs Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, September 15th at 4:25 PM EST, CBS)

Of the teams in the AFC that have given the Chiefs trouble, the Cincinnati Bengals might to be at the top of the list. The Joe Burrow-led Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 2 contest that could be a game between the conference's two best teams, and if they're both playing to their full capabilities, it should make for an excellent early-season affair.

When these two clubs faced off last season, Burrow was out due to injury. So, getting to see him and Mahomes showdown against each other's defenses is bound to create an intense contest. The Bengals were adamant this offseason about not letting talent go while also being aggressive in the market to acquire contributors in the secondary and on the offensive line.

Now, they'll get their first major test of the season in Kansas City, a game the Chiefs would love to win to get off to a strong start—especially since Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes in his career, and the LSU product is feeling confident about their chances against the defending champs this year.

Week 7 @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, October 20th at 4:25 PM EST, FOX)

The Chiefs travel out to California in Week 7 for a Super Bowl 59 rematch with the 49ers. In a game sure to have plenty of emotion, the 49ers will likely have a chip on their shoulder as they look for revenge for their devastating loss last season. If you're Andy Reid, you'd want nothing less for your team to have to endure.

Working to Kansas City's favor, they will be coming off of their bye week, which could give them a slight edge in this one. Still, this should be a very intense matchup with San Francisco looking to throw everything they've got the Chiefs way.

It's also worth noting that this could be a potential Super Bowl 60 preview as well. BetMGM has both teams as the top two betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and their potential meeting there boasts +1200 odds, better than any other matchup.

Week 11 @ Buffalo Bills (Sunday, November 17th at 4:25 PM EST, CBS)

Last year, when these two teams met in the regular season, it led to one of the year's most exciting—and polarizing—games. To top it all off, the Chiefs lost on a false start penalty that drove Mahomes absolutely bonkers postgame. In 2024, this matchup will offer plenty of excitement again, as both teams come in with plenty of firepower and new weapons that could change their overall identity.

Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, but both squads also have impressive defensive units that make these teams some of the most well-balanced rosters in the league. By Week 11, Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills should be in their full groove, so there is bound to be some incredible football in this afternoon slate.

Week 16 vs Houston Texans (Saturday, December 21st at 1:00 PM EST, NBC)

Sitting at the top of the AFC hierarchy is obviously Kansas City, but one of the organizations flying up the charts is the Houston Texans, led by C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans. After a sensational 2023 campaign for such a young roster and an offseason of continued splash signings to further strengthen the team, they're not just looking to improve, they're looking to contend.

If the offense continues to produce at a high rate, and Stroud takes his next step, then a passing attack that features Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell will be nearly impossible to stop. While Mahomes is no stranger to a shootout, the Texans have also started to build an exciting defense, including superstars Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., and Derek Stingley Jr. that could possibly limit the Kansas City offense from keeping pace.

They're still young, but you have to start somewhere, and a late-season victory over the Chiefs would give them all the momentum they need to operate with confidence heading into the postseason. Expect this one to be a competitive and entertaining affair, with some potential seeding stakes at play despite both teams likely set to make the playoffs when this game occurs.

2024 Season Chiefs' Team Record Prediction

Can Kansas City achieve the three-peat?

Despite being the reigning champs, the Chiefs clock in with a strength of schedule ranking that is tied for 16th in the NFL. A large part of this is due to the current state of the AFC West, where they appear to be the clear favorite over the rest of the field in 2024.

Still, the Chiefs will have their work cut out for them. With games against seven playoff teams, they cannot attempt to sleepwalk through the regular season, or they could find themselves in trouble.

Projection: 13-4 - AFC West Champions

If the Chiefs do manage to fail in their attempt to win a third Super Bowl title in a row, it likely won't be because they missed the postseason altogether. The team is very complete on both sides of the football and got better offensively to help make up for some of the issues that haunted them through the early stages of 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With a lot of young talent set to take the next step, and plenty of key contributors back and ready to go at it again, expect Kansas City to handle business through the regular season and end up as the AFC's top seed for the third time in the last six years. They could use the additional rest with an early Week 6 bye.

It won't be easy for them to navigate their way through the playoffs in what should be a loaded field, but they've done it twice already, so it's hard to question why they couldn't do so again.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.