The Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers parallels their last meeting in terms of the quarterback narrative.

The game will showcase a top-ranked offense (49ers) against a top-ranked defense (Chiefs), similar to their previous matchup.

History has a way of repeating itself.

No matter how much things change, some are meant to stay the same. This can be observed in all aspects of life, including sports. Four years removed from Super Bowl 54, where the two teams locked horns for the first time, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet yet again for all the marbles in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

While the anatomy of the two rosters has changed since the first meeting, much of the original narrative remains intact. Here are a few common threads and narratives that have survived from the last postseason meeting between the two at Super Bowl 54 all the way to this season's big game.

Parallels between Super Bowl 54 and Super Bowl 58

A lot has changed since 2019... but a lot has stayed the same

Four years is a long time in a league whose initials are often jokingly referred to as an acronym for "Not For Long." That's why there are only eight players who have survived the intervening years to appear in Super Bowl 58 with the same team for whom they suited up at Super Bowl 54.

For both sides, it's the guys you would expect, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones highlighting the Chiefs' returnees, and Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Fred Warner doing the same for the 49ers.

In 2019, the Chiefs employed an undrafted second-year corner named Charvarius Ward in their defensive secondary, and four years later, Ward has blossomed into a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro player—only now he's plying his trade for the 49ers.

Ward's switch isn't the only intriguing instance of similarity or dichotomy between Super Bowl 54 and Super Bowl 58, there are lots of interesting threads to pull that connect the rematch with the original:

The 49ers had to beat the Green Bay Packers in the postseason in both 2019 (NFC Championship) and 2023 (NFC Divisional)

In 2019, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won his first NFL MVP award, and he is the presumptive MVP for 2023

The 49ers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in September while also suffering December losses to Jackson and the Ravens in both seasons

The 2019 49ers defense and 2023 Chiefs defense have a lot of similarities: they were both second in total defense, 17th in rush yards per game, and allowed 4.7 yards per play

San Francisco went 5-1 in their NFC West divisional games in both campaigns

Kansas City beat the New England Patriots in December while also taking their regular season finale over the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and 2023

Bill Vinovich, who was the referee for the iconic Malcolm Butler Super Bowl as well as the calamitous 2018 NFC Championship, refereed Super Bowl 54 and has also been tapped for Super Bowl 58

The 49ers have maintained their ground dominance, as they finished top three in rushing in both 2019 and 2023

The 49ers threw 28 touchdown passes in 2019, the Chiefs threw 28 touchdown passes during the 2023 regular season

San Francisco recorded 48 regular season sacks in both 2019 and 2023

Nick Bosa notched 16 tackles for loss in both years

Mahomes had comparatively down years in both 2019 and 2023 following MVP campaigns in 2018 and 2022, throwing 26 TDs in 2019 and 27 in 2023, his two lowest season totals

There are endless connections to make between Super Bowl 54 and Super Bowl 58, but there are only so many hours in the day, so here are the three main narratives that have stayed consistent from 2019 all the way to the Chiefs-49ers rematch on February 11.

The quarterback situation

Mahomes faces a quarterback looking to prove himself

In the 2019 season, Patrick Mahomes was a budding star. It was only his second year as a starter, but his talent and potential were undeniable. It felt like any team facing Kansas City’s wrath would be at a disadvantage in the quarterback matchup.

The present-day narrative surrounding Mahomes is essentially the same. He’s now a more accomplished and polished version of the 2019 model.

On the 49ers side, Jimmy Garropolo was slowly becoming a household name. There wasn’t anything overly impressive about him physically or statistically, but he won games and lots of them. That was enough to spark a heated debate, which became a point of tension in football discourse for years.

Four years later, it’s now late-round pick Brock Purdy’s show. The second-year starter has led the most efficient offense in football in terms of EPA and has become one of the more polarizing players in the game today.

Purdy has been more than successful as a starter, but the help he’s received from his scheme and surrounding talent has made it difficult to evaluate his ability. Purdy and Garoppolo aren’t the same quarterback, but the treatment they’ve gotten from the media entering the Super Bowl has been.

2019 Jimmy Garoppolo vs. 2023 Brock Purdy Category Garoppolo Purdy Yards 3,978 4,280 Touchdowns 27 31 Passer Rating 102.0 113.0 QBR 60.8 72.7

As a result, Super Bowl 58 entails a similar storyline at the quarterback position: the mighty Mahomes vs. a quarterback fighting the "system QB" label. Garoppolo folded under pressure, which was the defining point of his tenure with the 49ers. For Purdy to get the respect he and the 49ers faithful believe he deserves, he must do what Garoppolo couldn’t. Until then, comparisons between the two are inescapable.

The league's scariest offense vs. an elite defense

A high-flying offense will once again go against a high-performing defense

The lore of the first meeting between these two teams runs so deep that even their differences eventually lead back to similarities. In the first meeting, the high-flying Chiefs' offense was the most efficient in the entire league.

Headlined by Mahomes, Kelce, and Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs were loaded with talent and playmakers. They faced off with a stout 49ers defense that was led by now-New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Chiefs 2019 Offense vs. 49ers 2023 Offense Category 2019 Chiefs 2023 49ers Points/Game 28.2 (5th) 28.9 (3rd) Yards/Game 379.2 (6th) 398.4 (2nd) Pass Yards/Game 281.1 (5th) 257.9 (4th) Rush Yards/Game 98.1 (23rd) 140.5 (3rd) Yards/Play 6.2 (2nd) 6.6 (1st) Turnovers 15 (T-3rd) 18 (T-7th)

Once again, fans will see a top-ranked offense versus a top-ranked defense; it just won’t involve the same units as last time. This time around, the 49ers boast a high-powered offense led by Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Kittle. It ranks as the top unit in EPA/play according to rbsdm.com and is top three in points scored and yards gained.

On the other side, the Chiefs have undergone an identity change. The late 2010s Chiefs defense, which was a liability more often than not, is nowhere to be found.

49ers 2019 Defense vs. Chiefs 2023 Defense Category 2019 49ers 2023 Chiefs Points/Game 19.4 (8th) 17.3 (2nd) Yards/Game 281.8 (2nd) 289.8 (2nd) Pass Yards/Game 169.2 (1st) 176.5 (4th) Rush Yards/Game 112.6 (17th) 113.2 (T-17th) Yards/Play 4.7 (T-1st) 4.7 (T-4th) Takeaways 27 (6th) 17 (T-27th) Sacks 48 (T-5th) 57 (2nd)

Steve Spagnuolo’s crew has been at the core of the team’s 2023 success and has given some of the top offensive minds fits. Kansas City's defense was top two in both scoring and yards allowed this season, and has continued its dominance in the postseason.

Teams win off of their strengths, and the matchup between the 49ers’ offense and Chiefs' defense will go a long way in determining the outcome of Super Bowl 58, much like the Chiefs' offense versus the 49ers' defense did in 2020.

A play-calling duel

The contest features two of the best offensive coaches

Both sides have lost most of their assistants in recent years. Kyle Shanahan returns only five coaches from 2019, most of whom work on the defensive side of the ball, while Andy Reid has kept eight of his crew on since 2019, including the only returning coordinator, Spagnuolo.

However, the two most prominent figures in this matchup remain the same. Reid and Shanahan are two of the most respected offensive minds in the game today, and given the challenges the two face, they will be under the utmost pressure to be at their best on Super Sunday.

Both guys face major obstacles, different from the ones they encountered four years ago, and how they overcome them will play a large role in the result. In 2019, Shanahan had to work around Garoppolo's limitations and avoid putting him in high-pressure situations. This year, he faces one of the premier defenses in all of football. One that is coming off of a performance where they humiliated MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson.

In the last matchup, Reid was the one facing a high-powered defense, and his ability to engineer scoring drives, especially late in the game, was what won the Chiefs their second Super Bowl in franchise history. This time around, the Chiefs receiving corps is very weak, and Kansas City’s offense has played a more methodical brand of football as a result.

Without the preponderance of explosive plays, the team is less equipped to deal with negative plays such as sacks and turnovers. Reid has to continue calling nearly flawless games.

Though their responsibilities aren’t quite the same, Reid and Shanahan’s ability to execute will determine the outcome of the Super Bowl. Last time, Reid outcoached Shanahan in the second half. A repeat performance would all but ensure Kansas City walks out of Allegiant Stadium with another Lombardi Trophy.

