Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in an instant classic, advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight year.

Patrick Mahomes played a strong game in his first-ever postseason matchup on the road.

Bills fans endured another "wide right" nightmare as Tyler Bass missed what would have been a game-tying field goal with less than two minutes to play.

Meeting in the postseason for the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills engaged in an instant classic on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium that embodied everything an NFL playoff game should be.

But unfortunately for Bills fans, for the third time in four years, the Chiefs walked away with a victory as Patrick Mahomes outdueled Josh Allen to lead his team to a 27-24 victory. To make matters worse, Buffalo fans are now stuck with another "wide right" nightmare as Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal with less than two minutes to play.

Mahomes, playing for the first time ever on the road in the postseason, didn't have explosive numbers but played a very solid football game, completing 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Chiefs are now set to appear in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, where they'll battle the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Allen, meanwhile, had a strong game in his own right, completing 26 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown with no picks while adding another 72 yards and two scores on the ground. But he'll now head into the offseason knowing he still hasn't gotten the best of Mahomes when it matters.

The Chiefs and Bills put on an instant classic

The heavyweight battle between the Chiefs and Bills was everything it was billed to be

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After trading field goals in the first quarter, both offenses truly got going in the second quarter. The Bills were the first to strike as Allen led an 11-play, 75-yard drive and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown run to give Buffalo a 10-3 lead.

Mahomes and the Chiefs came right back with a 10-play, 64-yard drive of their own but were forced to settle for a second Harrison Butker field goal. But after the Kansas City defense forced a Buffalo punt, Mahomes needed just five plays to drive 65 yards, ultimately hitting Travis Kelce with a 22-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a 13-10 lead.

Not to be outdone, Allen led another 75-yard drive on the ensuing possession, this time in 12 plays, and again capped it off with a touchdown run to give Buffalo a 17-13 lead heading into halftime.

Mahomes came out firing to open the second half, hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a 30-yard pass right out of the gate. Five plays later, Mahomes and Kelce hooked up for their second touchdown connection of the night to put KC back in front, 20-17.

But once again, Allen came right back, once again taking the Bills 75 yards down the field, this time in 15 plays, hitting Khalil Shakir for a 13-yard score to give Buffalo a 24-20 advantage.

On the ensuing possession, Mahomes led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a four-yard touchdown run from Isiah Pacheco, giving the Chiefs a 27-24 lead. And that's where the scoring stopped.

Neither offense could do much over the next four combined possessions, but the Bills got themselves into field goal position on the fifth and were seemingly set to send the game into overtime. But in a scene straight from Super Bowl 25, Tyler Bass went wide right on his 44-yard attempt, thus ending Buffalo's chances of finally getting past Kansas City in the postseason.

The Chiefs and Ravens are set to meet next Sunday in Baltimore, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 pm Eastern.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.