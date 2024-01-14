Highlights The Miami Dolphins struggled in the freezing temperatures, losing 26-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a historically cold game.

The Chiefs dominated the Dolphins in all statistical categories, leading 16-7 at halftime before shutting out Miami in the second half.

Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled against the Chiefs' defense as Miami's offense failed to convert a third down until late in the fourth quarter.

Coming into Saturday night's game, the Miami Dolphins had lost ten straight games when kickoff occurred in sub-40 degree temperatures. Their cold streak continued tonight, as the Kansas City Chiefs handled them with ease 26-7 in one of the coldest games in recent memory.

Miami may have just been happy to make it out of the frigid temperatures unscathed, as they've been piling up injuries left and right over the last few weeks of the season. Kansas City also won yet another playoff game at home, though they may finally have to take their show on the road depending on what else happens in the AFC bracket.

Dolphins' offense goes cold in frigid Kansas City

Miami put up season low yardage total as issues with cold weather continue

In the first half, the Chiefs manhandled the Dolphins, leading 16-7 at the end of the second quarter. Kansas City led in every notable statistical category, including total yards (257 to 136), third down conversions (4/9 to 0/4), time of possession (17:54 to 12:06), and takeaways (1 to 0).

The Dolphins were quite literally out of their element, struggling to get anything going in the run game while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went cold in the freezing temperatures. Outside of an underthrown ball that star receiver Tyreek Hill somehow turned into a long touchdown, the Dolphins' high-flying attack was completely grounded in the first half.

The second half was more of the same, as the Dolphins simply couldn't get anything going on the ground or through the air against Kansas City's second-ranked defense. For the second time in two weeks, the Dolphins were shut out in the second half; the last time Miami had a scoreless half before this stretch was back in Week 9... against the Chiefs in Germany.

Head coach Mike McDaniel built Miami's offense around the speed of its skill players, and when the ground is cold and slick, speed doesn't kill quite like it usually does. The loss made it 11 straight defeats for the Dolphins in games with kickoff temperatures of 40 degrees or below.

Kansas City wasn't as efficient in the second half as it was in the first two quarters, though its offense merely needed to run out the clock while the defense laid down the hammer. The team punctuated the victory with a rushing touchdown by Isiah Pacheco four minutes into the final quarter.

Looking forward, Miami has a long offseason ahead, with more questions than answers after this dud performance. Tagovailoa had a breakout season, finishing in the top ten in passing yards and touchdowns, but his final month left much to be desired, and McDaniel may consider looking for a more consistent and reliable passer after their early playoff exit.

The Alabama product struggled against top-tier defenses in 2023, and though most of his struggles in Kansas City can be blamed on the weather, he has yet to prove he can compete with the elite quarterbacks in the AFC. Perhaps the most telling stat of their night was that Miami's league-leading offense failed to convert a third down until just ten minutes remained in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs will move on to face either the Houston Texans at home, or the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, depending on what happens in the Steelers-Bills game that was rescheduled to Monday afternoon. If Kansas City has to go to Buffalo, it would be their first playoff game on the road in the Patrick Mahomes era.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.