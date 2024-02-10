Highlights Chiefs will be without standout guard Joe Thuney for Super Bowl 58, impacting their offense.

Running back Jerick McKinnon is listed as questionable, but his return could boost the Chiefs' offense.

Backup lineman Nick Allegretti will start in Thuney's place and performed well in the AFC Championship game.

Since signing with the team in 2021, Joe Thuney has been a standout offensive guard for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team, however, will have to make due without him during Super Bowl 58, as the Chiefs officially ruled the First-Team All-Pro lineman out for the big game. Backup offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was also ruled out despite practicing in full on Friday.

While the offensive line took a hit, the backfield could be gaining a playmaker.

Running back Jerick McKinnon has not played since a December 17 matchup against the New England Patriots due to a groin injury, but he's returned from IR and has put in several limited practice sessions this week. He's now listed as questionable to play on the Chiefs' official Super Bowl injury report.

How will Thuney's absence affect the Chiefs?

McKinnon's return could add another layer to K.C.'s offense

Playing the Super Bowl without Thuney is not an ideal situation for the Chiefs. The guard, a three-time Super Bowl winner, has only gotten better since leaving the New England Patriots for the greener pastures of Kansas City. Thuney made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023, was named a First Team All-Pro this year, and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Nick Allegretti will likely be starting in Thuney's place. A seventh-round draft pick out of Illinois in 2019, he played 80 snaps in the regular season, with 65 of them coming at center.

Allegretti drew the start in Thuney's stead during the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens' top-ranked pass rush and stood out in a good way. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 79.1, the highest of all Kansas City offensive linemen on the day.

This year, Thuney and Allegretti were actually K.C.'s top two offensive linemen in terms of PFF pass-blocking grade, but while Thuney is only slightly less effective as a run blocker, Allegretti has really struggled, posting an ugly 56.3 run-blocking grade.

The Chiefs might need to game plan to run any inside gap plays towards the right, where guard Trey Smith is a much more capable mauler in the run game (77.7 PFF run-blocking grade, ninth-best among guards).

McKinnon Playoff Stats (9 Games) Category McKinnon Carries 73 Rush Yards 293 Receptions 36 Receiving Yards 311 Total TD 2

The Chiefs typically like to attack with multiple running backs. Hard-running Isiah Pacheco usually takes the early downs with McKinnon taking care of the passing situations. An under-the-radar aspect of McKinnon's game is his ability to pick up blitzes, which is crucial to the success of the Chiefs offense.

McKinnon is also active in the screen game, and he's caught 13 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. He also snared 56 balls in 2022, third-most on the team. This makes a K.C. offense short on capable wideouts, a bit more dangerous. His potency in the screen and short-passing game should also help the Chiefs to somewhat incapacitate San Francisco's strong pass rush.

The running back is also experienced. In last year's Super Bowl against the Eagles, McKinnon rushed four times for 34 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.

