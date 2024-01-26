Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs will be without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Thuney's absence leaves a big hole in the offensive line, making quarterback Patrick Mahomes more vulnerable to pressure.

RB Isiah Pacheco and LB Willie Gay are also listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a Super Bowl return just got harder.

All-Pro guard Joe Thuney has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fifth-year guard Nick Allegretti is expected to step into Thuney's starting left guard spot.

On top of that, key contributors in running back Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (neck) have been slapped with questionable tags. Pacheco didn't practice until Friday, when he got in a limited session, while Gay did the opposite, practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday practice.

The two would be massive losses for the Chiefs. Gay represents their best chance at stopping Baltimore's athletic tight end combo, and Pacheco has been a workhorse in the postseason, averaging 93.0 yards per game while reaching pay dirt twice during this playoff run. If the RB can't go against the Ravens' middling run defense (14th), Clyde Edwards-Helaire would likely shoulder the load.

Related Ravens vs Chiefs AFC Championship preview: Key matchups, odds, injuries, how to watch Patrick Mahomes can remain on his Brady-like path with back-to-back rings. Lamar Jackson can quiet all of his critics and fulfill a draft-day promise.

Thuney is a big loss for Kansas City

He is the best pass protecting guard in the NFL

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Thuney was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career after leading the league in pass block win rate by going 427-3 in pass block duels this year, according to ESPN. His absence leaves a big hole in a Kansas City offensive line that's going against defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (13.0 sacks) and the Ravens' NFL-best pass rush (60 sacks).

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, a Second-Team All-Pro member in 2022, was the NFL's second-best player in pass block win rate this season. His presence could help mitigate the drop-off from Thuney to Allegretti, but Patrick Mahomes will be more vulnerable to pressure from the middle of the pocket nonetheless.

Allegretti has carved out a solid career after entering the league as a seventh-round pick from the University of Illinois in 2019, appearing in 74 games across his five seasons with Kansas City. He has started 13 contests in that time, and even caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs' 2021 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In last week's divisional round clash with the Buffalo Bills, he slid into Thuney's vacancy and made a great block on Isaiah Pacheco's game-sealing run.

Thuney isn't the only starter Kansas City is missing for Sunday's game. The Chiefs marked three other Chiefs, including starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and wideout Skyy Moore, as out on their final injury report on Friday.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.