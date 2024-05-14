Highlights The Chiefs face a challenging start with games against Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Bengals' Joe Burrow.

History favors the Bengals in match-ups against the Chiefs, with Burrow leading Mahomes 3-1.

Despite the Chiefs being the reigning champions, the Bengals could be favored in the Week 2 match-up if Burrow is healthy.

The Kansas City Chiefs' road to a "three-peat" will have some tough match-ups from the moment they raise their championship banner.

The NFL announced on Tuesday morning that the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

The NFL schedule makers were not easy on the Chiefs. They will be kicking off the season against the Baltimore Ravens and the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have two QB duels out of the gate against Jackson and returning Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

It's two home games to start the year for the Chiefs, but history does not favor them against the Bengals.

Related Chiefs-Ravens Officially Kicking Off 2024 Regular Season on September 5 NFL fans will get an AFC Championship rematch to open the year, but it may not be the close contest many want to believe we'll get.

This AFC Rivalry Is Historically A Great Game

Bengals could be favored despite being the road team

While the Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, the Bengals look to get back to form after losing Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury last November.

The Chiefs won the matchup 25-17 last season in Week 17, but Burrow wasn't playing. This Week 2 game will showcase what could have been last year. One can only hope both teams will not suffer from the opening week rust.

Despite not being a divisional matchup, early defeats can stack up, and the Chiefs shouldn't always rely on their phenomenal winter play to dig them out of holes, especially if a team in the AFC West steps up this season.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: All four times Mahomes and Burrow have gone head-to-head, the final outcome was decided by just three points.

Both quarterbacks have been sharp against each other, making few mistakes when going head to head. Both teams exchanged AFC Championships recently, with the Bengals besting the Chiefs in 2021 and the reverse happening in 2022.

Burrow leads the head-to-head series including playoffs against Mahomes by a score of 3-1, and is undefeated against him in the regular season. Neither man has thrown an interception in their regular season matchups either, but Burrow has had the upper hand in production.

Mahomes-Burrow Head-To-Head Regular Season Stats Category Mahomes Burrow Record 0-2 2-0 Passing Yards 482 732 Passing Touchdowns 3 6 Completion % 67.7 78.6 Interceptions 0 0

As fans wait for more NFL schedule announcements, they are already assured to get two potential AFC Championship previews in the first two weeks.

Source: NFL

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.