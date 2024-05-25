Highlights Mahomes is the ultimate asset for the Chiefs, with a clear edge over other quarterbacks.

The Chiefs are built around Mahomes, enhancing sustainability, while the 49ers need a full team contribution.

The NFC is becoming more challenging, impacting the 49ers more than the resilient Chiefs.

Once the confetti had fallen and Super Bowl 58 was over, the focus shifted from the 2023 season to 2024 and beyond. While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers had just embarked on long, strenuous postseason journeys, like all Super Bowl contestants, they began the following season with a blank slate, needing to prove themselves yet again.

One of the myriad of challenges recurring contenders face is sustaining success. As players age and seek new contracts, maintaining a championship-caliber roster is extremely difficult and requires full cooperation and flexibility at all levels.

Returning to the Super Bowl is no easy feat; the greats can trick fans into thinking it is, but even the most gifted players have to overcome and preserve.

Although both teams face uphill battles this upcoming season, it appears that the 49ers will be working with a steeper incline.

Chiefs Have The NFL's Boogeyman

Patrick Mahomes acts as the ultimate Joker card

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback is the most valuable position in football, which also makes it the most discussed and scrutinized. These conversations can become tiring and monotonous because everything that can be said about great quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes has already been discussed ad nauseam. Nevertheless, these colloquies are necessary, as Mahomes represents the single greatest edge the Chiefs have over their competitors.

Mahomes isn’t the only great quarterback of his time. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow are just a few of his notable contemporaries, but he is the greatest of all of them, and with each passing season, the ostensible chasm between Mahomes and the rest of the field seems to grow. As long as the Chiefs have a healthy Mahomes manning the ship, it’s impossible to count them out.

The Chiefs and 49ers have taken different approaches to team-building

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes’ supremacy over the rest of the league is more of a general statement than a specific jab at Brock Purdy, but it is a salient argument for why the Chiefs are better constructed for the long haul. The Chiefs addressed the most important position in football and then built around him in the following years, eventually leading to a championship roster.

Although Mahomes is joined by several worthy co-stars, he’s the undeniable needle-mover of the operation. Conversely, the 49ers’ rise was emblematic of bottom-up team building. The 49ers assembled an elite supporting cast to set up their quarterback to succeed. In essence, the Chiefs made the Super Bowl largely because of their quarterback, and the 49ers made it largely because of who they surrounded their quarterback with.

This gives the Chiefs an inherent advantage in the sustainability department because their team needs to maintain fewer players to be contenders. Kansas City traded Tyreek Hill and went on to win two consecutive Super Bowls. If that doesn’t speak volumes to roster flexibility, then what does?

For San Francisco, however, whose success has largely been predicated on all-around roster strength, it’s more precarious. There’s bound to be roster turnover, and the 49ers are less immune to these personnel changes. Losing someone like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, both of whom have been prominent names in this offseason’s trade market, would be a massive blow to the 49ers’ receiver room. So far, fans have only seen Brock Purdy with the shiniest toys. How well he will perform with more limited ones is unknown.

Oldest NFL Teams Team Average Age San Francisco 49ers 27.0 New York Jets 26.6 Houston Texans 26.6 Miami Dolphins 26.5

Stats courtesy of Spotrac

The 49ers also face the inexorable obstacle of age. Trent Williams is 35, George Kittle is 30, and Christian McCaffrey is 27, which isn’t young for a running back. All of these players are essential to the offense and may be exiting their primes soon. Sure, Kansas City has players like Travis Kelce, who have begun to show their age, but that is less problematic for a team that has never had the league’s strongest roster.

A Conference on the Rise With Many Young Star QBs

The NFC looks to be tougher in 2024

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers had a tailor-made path to the Super Bowl last season. They took down the seventh-seeded Packers, who boasted the youngest roster in the league, and a Detroit Lions squad that lacked postseason experience. The 49ers didn’t thoroughly outplay either team, but rather won off experience and took advantage of critical errors from their opponents. These unconvincing wins did little to ease concerns about San Francisco’s future standing in the NFC.

The conference will only be getting better, and the 49ers lack the youth and cap space to improve much from a season ago. The Chiefs, on the other hand, had a grueling path to the Super Bowl, facing the Miami Dolphins in one of the coldest games in league history before traveling to Buffalo and Baltimore in consecutive weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: The 2023-24 NFL Playoffs was the only postseason in the Mahomes-Chiefs era in which the Chiefs played on Wild Card weekend, and the first time Mahomes played a road playoff game (excluding Super Bowls). Mahomes won both road starts this postseason, defeating the Bills in the Divisonal Round and the Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

It wasn’t always pretty, but overcoming such a daunting road to the Super Bowl has given Mahomes and Co. an aura of invincibility. Given everything the Chiefs have accomplished in the last five years, it feels wrong to place any constraints on what they’re capable of. The same can’t be said about a team that had a markedly easier road to the Super Bowl and was still unable to get it done.

In short, the Chiefs have already faced everything that could’ve stopped them from becoming a dynasty. Hill was traded, Mahomes is off his rookie deal, and the team sits atop the league’s totem pole. For the 49ers, many of these challenges appear to be just beginning.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.