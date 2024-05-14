Highlights Rashee Rice crashed his Lamborghini while racing, later turned himself in.

The Chiefs traded up to draft Xavier Worthy, who is now in the mix with 12 WRs in the locker room.

Rice's suspension is inevitable, and the Chiefs are aware and not overly concerned about the impact.

On March 30, Rashee Rice was racing his Lamborghini Sport against a friend's Corvette on US 75 in Dallas, Texas. The two vehicles crashed, resulting in a multiple-vehicle accident. Both Rice and the driver of the Corvette fled the scene and eventually the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver later turned himself in to the authorities and apologized for the accident.

The NFL has a Personal Conduct Policy that mandates certain discipline be in place regardless of who committed the infraction. Now, Rice has an impending suspension looming, according to Adam Schefter.

Related Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice Reportedly Connected to Six-Vehicle Accident The 23-year-old wideout's vehicle is one of the involved vehicles in the six-car automobile accident.

Kansas City Will Be Okay Without Rice For a Few Games

The Chiefs bolstered their receiving corps this offseason

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills, where the defending Super Bowl champions moved up four places from pick 32 to pick 28 to draft the speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy is in addition to the Chiefs' acquisition of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown during free agency.

The Chiefs currently have 12 receivers listed on their depth chart. Rice is listed as the first option for the slot receiver, followed by Kadarius Toney, then Montrell Washington and Phillip Brooks. Before Rice's accident, the Chiefs' declined the fifth-year option on Toney.

Rice's suspension is inevitable, it remains to see how the Chiefs are bracing for something they knew was coming. Rice played in 16 games last season and had a 17.9% target share and ran 278 slot snaps, but the slot belongs to tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce had a 22.7% target share last year and ran 322 snaps out of the slot, and the Chiefs' star was just signed to a two-year extension. It is hyperbole to say the Chiefs are "bracing" for the multiple-game suspension considering both the accident and Rice's statement taking "full responsibility" was known before the draft.

The Kansas City organization knows the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy and of Rice's eventual suspension. The Chiefs managed to win a Super Bowl after losing Tyreek Hill, so the eventual loss of the services of Rice for any time is a sad minor occurrence.

This is not the first time the Kansas City Chiefs will deal with a suspended player. Last season, wide receiver Justyn Ross was suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Ross had played in seven games before the suspension.

Source: ESPNNFL on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.