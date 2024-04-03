Highlights Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signed with Chiefs on a one-year deal and will remain their RB2.

Despite injuries, Edwards-Helaire provides a change of pace when he comes in for starter Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs have shown confidence in their running back room, but may seek another economical RB.

The Kansas City Chiefs have kept their running back room intact after re-signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network.

While the former 32nd overall pick from 2020 hasn’t lived up to expectations as a dual-threat bellwether back, he does provide a change of pace from starter Isiah Pacheco.

The former LSU star has flashed moments of real production in his first four years, though injuries have held him back. The signing also came on the same day that the Chiefs hosted former Baltimore Ravens back J.K. Dobbins, signaling that they might not be done looking for reinforcements in the backfield.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rejoins Chiefs as Clear RB2

As Pacheco’s star rose, Edwards-Helaire’s waned

When the Chiefs first drafted Edwards-Helaire out of LSU, they envisioned him unlocking their offense with between the tackles rushes and pass-catching out of the backfield. In his rookie year, he flashed that potential, rushing for 803 yards on 4.4 per attempt while adding nearly 300 yards receiving on 8.3 yards per reception in just 13 games.

Unfortunately, injuries have curtailed his ability to maintain that sought-after dual threat ability in each year of his pro career. In that rookie campaign, an ankle and hip left him unable to fully contribute in their Super Bowl loss. In year two, he suffered an ACL sprain that kept him out seven games. In 2022, a high ankle sprain put him on the shelf again.

CEH Games Missed Year Games Missed 2020 3 2021 7 2022 7 2023 2

As Edwards-Helaire spent more time in the training room, Andy Reid pivoted to perhaps the angriest runner in football, seventh-round selection Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs mastermind even shifted his offense, calling more inside runs from the shotgun to fully utilize each Earth shattering step from his late-round pick.

Although Pacheco flashed some improved receiving skills in 2023, pulling in 44 catches on his 49 targets for 244 yards, Edwards-Helaire remains the more natural pass-catcher. At his size and speed (5'7" with a 4.57 40-yard dash), he’s a natural change of pace scat-back, the lightning to Pacheco’s thunder.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Isiah Pacheco ran for 800+ yards in back-to-back seasons in 2022-2023, becoming just the fifth seventh-round pick in NFL history to do so.

He’s also familiar with the Reid scheme and, most importantly, will be as cheap as they come. With the Chiefs pouring money into Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and their defense, they don’t have the luxury to splurge at running back.

However, with Pacheco running like he’s angry at the ground and Edwards-Helaire’s well-documented injury history, K.C. will likely still be looking for another economical RB. Dobbins would be an interesting choice, as like CEH, he's had some awful injury luck throughout his short NFL career, missing one game his rookie year, the entire 2021 season, nine games in 2022, and all but one game last year.

Besides Dobbins, there are still a good number of solid, veteran depth options at running back in free agency. Rashaad Penny, Cam Akers, and Kareem Hunt are just a few of the names that the Chiefs could bring in.

