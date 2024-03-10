Highlights Chiefs reportedly sign Chris Jones to an extension just before free agency, securing their best defensive player from 2023.

Jones' new contract guarantees $95M in his first 3 seasons, ensuring financial security.

With the retention of Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, and Drue Tranquil; the Chiefs have kept a majority of their core from their championship roster.

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly agreed to a 5-year contract extension just days before the 29-year-old All-Pro was set to hit the open market.

In his eighth year in the NFL, Jones helped lead the Kansas City defense with 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in 16 games played. Due to ongoing contract disputes, he initially sat out of the 2023 regular season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Mississippi State product was rumored to be looking to reset the market and was eyeing Aaron Donald's $31.6 million average value as the benchmark for his new extension.

The official number on the contract has yet to be reported, but Jones will make $95 million fully guaranteed in his first three seasons of the new deal.

Related Report: Kansas City Chiefs Bring LB Drue Tranquill Back On Multi-Year Deal Kansas City has brought back one of their dominant defense's many pending free agents for their run at a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

Impact on the Kansas City Chiefs

Money is getting tight in KC

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have numerous players with high cap hits in 2024, which may lead to some tough decisions down the line. However, the team is currently retaining the core of their 2023 Super Bowl champion-winning roster, something all the Arrowhead faithful can be excited about.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Major Cap Hits Player Position 2024 Cap Hit Cap % Patrick Mahomes QB $58.6 million 22.70% Joe Thuney OG $27.0 million 10.44% Jawaan Taylor OT $24.7 million 9.57% L'Jarius Sneed CB $19.8 million 7.67% Travis Kelce TE $15.5 million 5.99% Justin Reid S $14.3 million 5.52% Charles Omenihu DE $11.0 million 4.25% Total $170.8 million 66.14%

Assuming Jones' first-year cap hit will be at least around Jawaan Taylor's $24.7 million, the team will have over 75% of its cap space tied to just eight players on the roster. There has been speculation that they could be looking to trade L'Jarius Sneed after tagging the cornerback earlier this offseason, but as things currently stand, a lot of money is tied into the top of the roster.

With 22 starters and 53 members of the active roster, the Chiefs will either need to be extremely impressive in the draft while finding contributors in free agency on very cheap contracts or cut ties with some key contributors in the coming years.

Ultimately, the team will largely depend on keeping Patrick Mahomes under center, but parting ways with other building blocks as time goes on can be challenging to maintain a dynasty.

Impact on the Defensive Line Market

Attention turns to Christian Wilkins as the new prize

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Chris Jones returning to Kansas City, teams looking to add to their interior defensive line will have to pivot to other options. While the All-Pro defensive tackle would have been the most-coveted player from the group, there are still plenty of enticing options available to teams.

Top DTs Available in 2024 Free Agency Player Age Team 2023 stats Christian Wilkins 28 Miami Dolphins 65 tackles, 10 TFL, 9.0 sacks Leonard Williams 29 Seattle Seahawks 62 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks D.J. Reader 29 Cincinnati Bengals 34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.0 sacks Grover Stewart 30 Indianapolis Colts 41 tackles, 5 TFL, 0.5 sacks Sheldon Rankins 29 Houston Texans 37 tackles, 9 TFL, 6.0 sacks

Miami Dolphins star Christian Wilkins now becomes the top name set to hit the open market, as the Dolphins are unlikely to be able to afford bringing him back. However, a healthy mix of 3 and 5-tech defensive tackles and nose tackles is available so that all interior defensive needs can be addressed in free agency this year.

Jones' massive new deal likely inflates the market, so some of the teams looking to acquire these stars may need to open their checkbooks. However, the Kansas City Chiefs will not be among them, as Chris Jones is now here to stay.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.