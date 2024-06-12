Highlights Chris Jones believes Travis Kelce will play for another four to five years.

Jones has a personal sack goal of 20 and aims to win three Super Bowls.

Recognition that success requires teamwork, relying on Kelce's impact for the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones doesn't even want to entertain that notion of his teammate, all-world tight end Travis Kelce, retiring any time soon.

Even if Kelce will turn 35 during the 2024 season and already has 10 seasons under his belt, Jones believes Kelce still has a lot of football left in him.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jones feels 'the band' needs to stay together in KC for several more years. (Per Adam Teicher of ESPN)

"He's got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right? We can't let TK go. It's like we retire, we've got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we'll talk about it.''

Jones has been Kansas City's defensive cornerstone in their current run of dominance in the NFL, while Kelce has been one of the team's cornerstones on offense.

Jones Needs Kelce to Meet a Team Goal

But the All-Pro DT also has a goal that Kelce can't help with.

Jones brought this up just a day after Kelce spoke publicly about how he envisions his football career ending.

Kelce was quoted as saying he was going to play until the "wheels come off". So, while he's aware that NFL/pro sports careers are short, it doesn't mean he's planning on hanging up his cleats any time soon.

Jones isn't ready to spend his days golfing yet, either.

"Once you begin to think about things like that, you're getting to feed the mind those types of thoughts... I don't even want my mind to even go that far to the R word.''

Jones will turn 30 before the 2024 season.

He also signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in March, and it seems like he might play until the contract expires.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Chris Jones has 75.5 career sacks.

Not only that, but Jones has goals in mind beyond playing into his mid-30s or longer.

He wants to be part of a Chiefs team that has the chance to be the first NFL team in the Super Bowl era to win three championships in a row, and he wants to get 20 sacks. His career best is 15.5, set twice. "It's tough as hell, but I'm going to do it,'' Jones said of his goal for a personal best in sacks.

He knows he can't do it alone. When asked what it would take to accomplish that, Jones simply replied: "Everything. God, luck, some unselfish teammates and Sack Nation."

Sack Nation is his nickname for the Chiefs' pass rush. That pass rush finished second in the NFL with 57 sacks in 2023.

Jones is one of the best defensive players on the Chiefs, but it's clear he's recognizing the importance that Kelce brings to the team and its offense. Jones knows that while quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the leader, Kelce's game-breaking ability helps drive Kansas City's success.

Chris Jones' Season Sack Totals Year Sacks 2016 2 2017 6.5 2018 15.5 2019 9 2020 7.5 2021 9 2022 15.5 2023 10.5

It's also a recognition by Jones that defensive players, no matter how impactful, can only do so much.

Twenty sacks is certainly a lofty goal -- only 12 players have had 20 sacks or more in a single season since the stat became official in 1982. One, J.J. Watt, managed the feat twice.

If Jones plays through to the end of his contract, he'll have at least five more tries at bagging 20 sacks.

Some of the names that are also on the list of players with more than 20 sacks in a season --

T.J. Watt

Jared Allen

Reggie White

Lawrence Taylor,

Michael Strahan - holder of the single-season sack record. Strahan had 22.5 in 2001 with the New York Giants.

Jones has an individual goal to shoot for, but he will need Kelce to achieve the team goal of a three-peat.

The good news for Jones -- and KC fans -- is that Kelce isn't retiring anytime soon. Unless, of course, the wheels fall off.

