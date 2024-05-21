Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs face distractions with player arrests and legal issues amid a three-peat bid.

Starting LT Wanya Morris and practice squad tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for marijuana possession.

The team's focus on defending their Super Bowl title is at risk due to off-field incidents and distractions.

It's a different day, but the headlines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs feel similar. Two players, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, were arrested for possession of marijuana, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. The team knows about the situation, although they haven't added any comments to the matter.

Morris was drafted in the third round of last year's NFL Draft. He was the team's starting left tackle in four different games while Donovan Smith was hurt. The starting left tackle spot could be Morris' all season if he handles his business. He's competing with 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia for that honor.

As for Godrick, he was on the practice squad for all of 2023. He is slotted to be a reserve tackle for the team, primarily on the blindside behind Morris and Suamataia. Godrick is from Nigeria and came to the NFL as a designated International Pathway Player last year.

Unfortunately, Kansas City has much bigger problems to deal with off the field than misdemeanor possession charges. WR Rashee Rice has been at the center of two incidents this season, both of which took place in Dallas.

First, Rice was involved in a six-car crash that left several people injured. He was alleged to be driving 119 mph when the incident happened. Then, he is also a suspect in an assault that happened in a Dallas nightclub. Rice has not been punished yet.

Related Chiefs Have a Position Battle For Patrick Mahomes' Blindside The Kansas City Chiefs will hold a position battle between Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris to see who will protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside.

Chiefs' Three-Peat Bid Off to a Rocky Start

Potential starters are providing distractions

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As the two-time defending champions, Kansas City will already have a massive target on its back from the rest of the league. Pressure could be a factor that seeps into that locker room. Having their potential WR1 (Rice) and LT1 (Morris) get arrested in the same offseason is unnecessary noise.

Punter Matt Araiza is already a somewhat controversial figure. WR Kadarius Toney is still on the team and has been a walking distraction from the moment he joined the NFL. Taylor Swift has been a money printer for the NFL, so the league and media will try to squeeze every drop out of her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only three teams, the Miami Dolphins (1971-1973), Buffalo Bills (1990-1993), and New England Patriots (2016-2018) have played in at least three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs can join that exclusive list if they win the AFC in 2024.

Arrests, social media posts, and popstar girlfriends should all fall in the same category for that Chiefs' locker room. They take away time and energy from football.

If Kansas City wants to be the first NFL team to ever win the Lombardi Trophy in three consecutive years, it'll require laser focus. Three arrested players in three months doesn't inspire much confidence in that regard.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.