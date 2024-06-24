Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs have been plagued by legal troubles this offseason with multiple players facing charges and arrests.

DL Isaiah Buggs was released after multiple arrests, stemming from animal cruelty, domestic violence, burglary charges.

Buggs will likely go on the Commissioner's Exempt List whilst awaiting a legal ruling, and he'll likely receive a suspension from the league office in due time.

The Kansas City Chiefs may be coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl title, but their offseason has been anything but worth celebrating.

First, it was second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice fleeing the scene of an automobile accident, leading to a bevy of legal issues and a warrant for his arrest. Then, a pair of Chiefs offensive linemen were booked for possession of marijuana. And then, kicker Harrison Butker was stewed in controversy following his inflammatory remarks about women and their role in the world.

Most recently, defensive Isaiah Buggs was arrested on a domestic violence/burglary charge. Buggs was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail in Alabama last weekend and was held on $5,000 bond, according to the jail's records. That was just weeks after the five-year NFL veteran was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

Suffice to say, the Chiefs had seen enough with Buggs, as they released him this morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Buggs, 27, signed a futures contract with the Chiefs in February after spending last season on their practice squad. In his career, he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions and three with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the latter of which originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Chiefs' Offseason Won't Stay Quiet

The defending champs can't catch a break with their players this offseason

The Chiefs' offseason continues to bring about negative news, and Buggs' multiple arrests and subsequent release are just the latest in a long line of legal sagas that Kansas City players have been embroiled in since February.

To recap the legal incidents/issues this offseason involving Chiefs players:

Rashee Rice is facing eight charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault.

is facing eight charges, including six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault. Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, posting $2,500 bonds.

and were charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, posting $2,500 bonds. Isaiah Buggs is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty, as well as domestic violence and burglary charges.

Rice, Morris, and Godrick remain with the Chiefs as of late June, and it doesn't appear like that's about to change anytime soon, as Rice was at OTAs and the offensive linemen have been involved in team activities in some capacity.

Releasing Buggs feels like an inevitable culmination given the charges mounted against him, and the NFL will continue their investigation into his situation. Though it's impossible to know where this all goes from here, the most likely option for the time being is the league placing Buggs on the Commissioner's Exempt List (i.e., leave with pay) while waiting for a conclusion to the legal saga.

As such, even if another team wanted to pick up Buggs, they'd likely have to wait for the league to conclude its investigation and the subsequent suspension before he could even play a game.

As for the Chiefs, the team should be able to move on from Buggs' departure without issue, as they have Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, and George Karlaftis along their defensive line. That group carried a defense that allowed just 17.3 points per game in the regular season last year, which ranked 2nd league-wide.

