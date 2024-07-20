Highlights A decision will be made by January 2025 for a new stadium or renovations at Arrowhead.

Kansas is offering 70% financing for a new stadium; Missouri is also presenting a plan.

The Chiefs will likely opt for the new stadium proposal, in a bid to host future Super Bowls and other major events.

The Kansas City Chiefs have set a six-month deadline to decide whether they will renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, their iconic longtime home, or whether they will build a new NFL stadium in Kansas or elsewhere in Missouri.

If the Chiefs were to follow that deadline, that would mean we'll have an answer in January 2025.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan spoke with the media at the Chiefs' training camp headquarters at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is a generational decision. This is going to impact the future of this franchise for generations.

The Chiefs have a couple of options to work with, as legislators in Kansas approved a plan to finance up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums, in an attempt to lure the Chiefs and the MLB's Kansas City Royals across the Kansas-Missouri border.

What Options do the Chiefs Have?

The Chiefs and Royals may leave their long-time homes at the Truman Sports Complex.

The Chiefs filed a joint ballot initiative with the Royals to help fund facilities by extending a sales tax. The ballot was rejected by voters in Jackson, Missouri, and the teams have agreed to move forward with separate plans.

Now, the teams are essentially letting the leaders in both Kansas and Missouri (both states comprise the Kansas City metropolitan area) come to them with their best sales pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs' initial renovation plans for Arrowhead Stadium, in a bid to host 2026 World Cup games, would've cost upwards of $800 million.

Kansas has come forward with an enticing proposition to finance up to 70% of a new stadium, while Missouri governor Mike Parson says he expects his state to present a plan to the Chiefs by the end of the year to keep the team on the Missouri side of the border.

Chiefs president Mike Donovan went on to say at the Chiefs' training camp that this is a major decision for the franchise:

We have to get this right. We are going to do the due-diligence. We are going to take our time and do it right. But there is a reality to the timing. You can only take so much time to get it right. And that window is starting to close.

The Chiefs and Royals have both called Truman Sports Complex their home for over five decades, with Arrowhead Stadium sitting across from Kauffman Stadium. While both stadiums remain beloved by fans, they're now seen as outdated by the higher-ups.

Royals owner John Sherman has already gone on record saying his team will not play at Kauffman beyond the 2030 season, instead eying a downtown ballpark.

How much longer will the Chiefs be playing at Arrowhead?

It's worth noting that the Chiefs haven't ruled out staying at Arrowhead altogether. However, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has long wanted to host a Super Bowl, and that would be more likely with a new stadium. A new stadium would likely include a retractable roof, so the site could host NCAA Final Four games and college football playoff games.

The political situation in Missouri is also a factor in the six-month deadline set by the Chiefs. Parson cannot run for re-election this fall due to term limits, so the team will need to wait until after the election this fall to see who they'll be working with in Missouri.

Whatever the Chiefs decide to do, they'd still be playing at Arrowhead for the next several years. Donovan said within the next six months, we'll know whether we're talking about renovation, or a new stadium altogether.

Really the deadline is how can you be up and running in a new facility or a renovated facility for January of the 2031 season. You're looking at an existing structure, something we've done a lot of work on, there is a little less lead time. If you are talking about something new, it extends the lead time a year and a half. So we feel like we're in the window now to get something done in the next six months to be in a good position. That's the timeline we're working on.

Donovan went as far as to say that the Chiefs will remain at Arrowhead at least until the 2031 season.

It's important to understand that we are playing Chiefs football home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead (into) 2031. That is our plan. What we have to have is somewhere to play our games for the '31 season. To do that, we have to back up to, when do you build? If you're renovating, how do you do it over multiple seasons while still playing there? A lot of factors go into that. We need to have options, and we need to have those options to a point of definition to make a decision.

The Chiefs will need some prime real estate wherever their new home is, as the team is well-known for its tailgating tradition. The team is aiming for at least 20,000 parking spaces and needs to decide whether their training facility would be next to the new stadium, or at a different site entirely.

