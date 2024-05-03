Highlights Kansas City Chiefs declined Kadarius Toney's 5th-year option, which was worth $14.4m, challenging him to showcase his value.

The Kansas City Chiefs put Kadarius Toney on notice by declining his $14.4 million fifth-year option for 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

The team’s walking mishap needs to capitalize on his otherworldly athleticism and curtail his pattern of blunders to earn a more permanent place with K.C.

The new kick-off rules offer a perfect opportunity for Toney to display his value. Otherwise, this could be his last season in K.C. and potentially the NFL at large.

Kadarius Toney’s Future Hanging by a Thread

Can the new kickoff save Toney?

The former 20th overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft came into the league with so much promise. Toney’s talent remains patently obvious every time he touches the ball. Unfortunately, he’s amassed a laundry list of gaffs both on and off the field. From game-defining penalties to incoherent Instagram rants with numerous injuries peppered in, the man just can’t get out of his own way.

Although his missteps garner the most attention, Toney has made some big plays on the field for the Chiefs. Primary of these being the 65-yard punt return and five-yard touchdown catch he contributed in the team's Super Bowl 57 triumph.

If you told K.C. those were the only two plays they were ever going to get from him before they traded conditional 2023 third and 2023 sixth-round picks, they still might have done the deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Toney posted his career high in yards (420) and receptions (39) as a rookie in 2021.

On a $2.3 million “prove it” year, Toney must tighten it up. His position with the team became imminently more precarious with wide receiver reinforcements like Marquise Brown and Texas’ Xavier Worthy.

Depending on how the new kick-off plays out, Toney might be able to morph into an ace return man to revive his career. In the face of all his foibles, his teammates still appear to be in his corner according to general manager Brett Veach:

I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him. I think people around the building like him. It’s the injury bug. Hopefully, he gets some luck on his side and can stay healthy and can be the player that he was at Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. I’m just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.

We’ll see if the ever-inspiring contract year can bring the best out of Toney.

Source: Adam Teicher

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.